Comments / 1

Lisa Montgomery
3d ago

Saw ahomeless man digging in the trash can for something to eat I walked over and gave him $20 I understand Mr West meaning behind the bags

Reply
2
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back

Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
RadarOnline

‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’

Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
