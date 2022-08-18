Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Mega

Anne Heche ’ s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles.

The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after meeting on the set of the series Men In Trees .

The petition filed by the firm said Tupper hired the firm on November 1, 2019. Tupper agreed to pay lawyers at the firm up to $950 an hour. His celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser ’s rate was listed as $900 per hour.

The firm filed a document that accused Tupper of owing $55,643.23 in legal fees stemming from the paternity battle with Anne.

On July 5, a hearing was held in court where the judge signed off on the law firm’s request to take the case before a private judge. A couple of days before Anne’s death on August 12 the court appointed the private judge.

A hearing was held this week, but no parties showed up. The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heche’s ex accused her of possible “extended drug use” in the paternity battle” after she accused him of losing $450k of their money on shady deals.

The actress also accused Tupper of attempting to sell their LA home behind her back. The couple had originally agreed to keep their marital home to keep a stable environment for their son.

They agreed to live in the home on different schedules while their son stayed the whole time. During the battle, Heche accused her ex of changing the security codes and keys.

Heche filed court documents pleading for the judge to order Tupper not to lock her out of the home. Tupper denied the allegations and said he never changed the locks .

"I truly do not understand this drama and hope it isn't linked to extended drug use," Tupper said. The case dragged on for years. As RadarOnline.com first reported, following Anne’s death, Tupper posted an emotional note on Instagram.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight Anne Heche we love you,” he wrote.