Jacksonville, FL

Bleacher Report

Saints' Blake Gillikin Shares Text About 'Random' NFL Drug Testing After 81-Yard Punt

It turns out punting the ball 81 yards might catch the eye of fans and others. Perhaps even the NFL's drug testers. New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin blasted an 81-yard punt during Friday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, he shared a message that said he was chosen for a "random" drug test with the caption "punt at your own risk."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Report: Tom Brady to Return to Bucs Monday After Being Away for Personal Matter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to return to the team Monday after leaving training camp for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Brady would make his return soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance

In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants' Daniel Jones Impresses Experts, Fans in Preseason Game vs. Bengals

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got the start in Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and although he tossed an interception, he had an overall solid outing. The 25-year-old completed 14-of-16 passes for 116 yards and one interception before exiting. However, the turnover wasn't completely his fault, as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Best Strategy for Each Pick in 12-Team Mock Drafts

There are one-million-and-one different ways to prepare for your fantasy football draft. It's hard to think of a more beneficial one than participating in a mock draft. That not only provides real-world information about draft position and tendencies, but it also allows you to experiment. If you want to take four straight receivers or draft a quarterback in the first two rounds or set the market for tight ends, kickers or defenses, you can do it and see how the draft room reacts.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Marcell Ozuna Booed by Braves Fans in 1st Game Since Arrest on DUI Charge

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna made his first appearance since Thursday night's arrest on a DUI charge in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, and he didn't receive a warm welcome from the home crowd. According to ESPN, Braves fans booed Ozuna before his first at-bat during the second inning,...
HOUSTON, TX

