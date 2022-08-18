Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Summit praises partnerships (Opinion)
No matter where you stand in the Tahoe Basin, you are in a place that has benefited from one of the largest landscape-scale conservation programs in the nation. The Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program, or EIP, is the cornerstone to our beloved region’s environmental health. Now in its 26th year, the collaborative program has improved meadows and stormwater infrastructure, built an extensive network of hiking and biking trails, enhanced forest resilience, and cultivated a culture of stewardship and data-driven decision making.
Tahoe paddle legend looks to hand off world’s oldest race to next generation
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For nearly two decades Ernie Brassard has helped to spark the eruption in popularity of stand-up paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe. Every year, hundreds of professional and amateur paddlers gather at Kings Beach for the Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival and to compete in the world’s oldest paddleboard race.
Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 46-year-old woman died after she had a “medical emergency” while swimming in Emerald Bay Aug. 14, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. Spring Valley resident Quincy Holakeituai was reportedly swimming near Fannette Island in Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay shortly...
Birding in the Basin: Lake Tahoe is home to several signature species
From the branches of towering Ponderosa pines to the wetlands filtering snowmelt into the crystal clear lake, Tahoe is a birds’ — and birders’ — paradise. Whether you’re a die-hard twitcher or casual admirer, a hike through the basin can yield an impressive number of bird sightings if you know where to look.
South Tahoe’s football home opener spoiled by Spring Creek
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A stingy Spring Creek defense spoiled the South Tahoe football team’s season opener at home Saturday afternoon. The Spartans walled up the Vikings all game, forcing punt after punt on the way to a 33-7 win. “On defense, it’s just details,” said Spring...
Vikings football hosts Spring Creek Saturday afternoon to kickoff season
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings football team will kickoff the season on home turf Saturday against Spring Creek. The Vikings will start the season with four straight non-league games including against Fernley (away), Lowry (home) and Churchill County (home) the next three Fridays before jumping into league play for the final five games.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
Cowork space for students opens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The workforce has undoubtedly changed since the pandemic; coworking spaces are becoming more popular and many employees can work wherever they want. While school districts also shifted to remote learning, most learning institutions returned to the way they used to be, with traditional in-classroom learning.
Tahoe Summit explores highs, lows of progress on the lake
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 26th annual Tahoe Summit brought together local government, public agencies, activism groups and local residents to discuss the progress and challenges that are happening in the Lake Tahoe Basin and the surrounding forests. The event was hosted Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Sand Harbor by...
Highway 89 repairs on track to be done by Monday
The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world will open to one-way traffic, CalTrans announced on Thursday. Alpine County announced that morning and evening escorts for vehicles around the construction site will end with the 6 p.m. session. The road is still scheduled to reopen on Monday,...
Highway 89 open with one lane to Markleeville
The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world opened to one-way traffic at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to CalTrans at the last briefing on the flooding. However, transportation officials may be hedging the road’s full opening after they reported finding some undermining on the southbound lane....
$500k in grants available through Nevada’s Tahoe License Plate program
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV – Nevada Division of State Lands through its Lake Tahoe License Plate program is offering up to $500,000 in grants for nonprofits and public agencies that have approved environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin. Some past examples of projects funded by the program include: Water quality...
