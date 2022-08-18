ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich

I'm so flabbergasted by this list and the audacity of getting something so wrong that I demand a retraction and an apology. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food. One thing Montanans love most to eat is a great sandwich. Sandwiches are fantastic meals for any time of the day, and then there is one famous sandwich that started in Montana. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, and I was sorely mistaken.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time

Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
One Of Bozeman’s Favorite Events Will Be Part Of Reality Show

One of Bozeman's favorite events just got a little more star power. This weekend is the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic over at Kenyon Noble. The event runs Friday night and Saturday afternoon and is fun for everyone. With 25 teams from all over the country, you're bound to find something that will tantalize your tastebuds.
Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana

I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs

Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.

One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids

Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana

Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
