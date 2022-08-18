Read full article on original website
Demi Lovato Masters Punk Rock Glamour in Studded 6-Inch Heeled Oxfords With Her Boyfriend Jute$
Demi Lovato took to the streets of New York yesterday for a night out with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jute$. While casually grabbing dinner, Lovato donned a rocker-chic outfit to match her boyfriend’s edgy style statement. The “Confident” singer has been showing audiences a different side of herself, shifting her style from whimsical patterns and colors to something akin to the ’90s punk scene. In leu of color, Lovato instead opted for a black band tee paired with a shiny black and white leather jacket with phrases and symbols scrawled across the fabric. The impressive jacket was also studded with chains that...
EW.com
Demi Lovato says she has 'survivor's guilt' over Mac Miller's overdose: 'That could have been you'
Demi Lovato has admitted to having "survivor's guilt" after rapper Mac Miller's fatal overdose. Miller died in September of 2018 at the age of 26, just months after Lovato was hospitalized for her own battles with addiction, which almost led to her facing a similar fate. The singer revealed how...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Cardi B praised for showing her ‘mustache’ in makeup-free selfie
Cardi B is known for keeping it real with her fans and followers, constantly sharing some personal aspects of her life, including the secret for her long and shiny hair. This time the successful musician has shared a makeup-free photo, relaxing and at home with her hair...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
Kid Cudi had a stroke while in rehab
Kid Cudi has shared he suffered a health crisis while in rehab in 2016.
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Teen Mom fans say Maci Bookout looks unrecognizable with a ‘different face’ in latest promo for upcoming MTV season
TEEN Mom fans claimed Maci Bookout looked unrecognizable with a "different face" in the latest promo for her upcoming MTV season,. Ahead of the season premiere, MTV released a new promo for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In the nearly 30-minute reel, Maci Bookout, 30, had a heartfelt talk with...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Brilliantly Claps Back at UFC Star Who Roped Her Into Andrew Tate Controversy
Cardi B got roped into the Andrew Tate controversy when UFC star Jake Shields trashed talked her while defending the controversial figure. And the GRAMMY-winning rapper wasn't having it. The exchange unfolded on Twitter, and it started with Shields defending Tate, once a Big Brother UK contestant who got the...
UFC・
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Acapella
Nicki Minaj admitted she hasn’t listened to the newly released A capella version of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” and if she had her way, it wouldn’t have seen the light of day. The leader of the Barbz hopped on Twitter Thursday (August 19) with...
Sylvester Stallone Shows Off Jacked Biceps In Inspiring Message
Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is a true example of how one can achieve anything they set their minds to. In a recent post shared on Instagram, Stallone showed off his jacked biceps with a motivational message. Stallone first gained popularity for his starring role in the 1976 hit movie Rocky....
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
wmagazine.com
Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend
On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
thesource.com
The Game Forced To Remove NBA Youngboy From “Drillmatic” Track Over $150K Feature Fee
The Game’s recent Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album dropped last week and features 30 songs with over 20 featured artists. Among those was NBA Youngboy on the song OPP. However, The Game was forced to remove the song from the album over the Baton Rouge rapper’s hefty $150k feature fee.
NBA・
