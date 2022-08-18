ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Masters Punk Rock Glamour in Studded 6-Inch Heeled Oxfords With Her Boyfriend Jute$

Demi Lovato took to the streets of New York yesterday for a night out with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jute$. While casually grabbing dinner, Lovato donned a rocker-chic outfit to match her boyfriend’s edgy style statement. The “Confident” singer has been showing audiences a different side of herself, shifting her style from whimsical patterns and colors to something akin to the ’90s punk scene. In leu of color, Lovato instead opted for a black band tee paired with a shiny black and white leather jacket with phrases and symbols scrawled across the fabric. The impressive jacket was also studded with chains that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Demi Lovato
Wilmer Valderrama
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot

Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Acapella

Nicki Minaj admitted she hasn’t listened to the newly released A capella version of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” and if she had her way, it wouldn’t have seen the light of day. The leader of the Barbz hopped on Twitter Thursday (August 19) with...
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge

Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend

On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.
