They got it wrong. They didn't help us, we were there helping them; teaching them how to fight. We don't owe them anything. When are we going to help American citizens get decent housing and jobs and food security. When are we going to clean up the inner cities and homeless veterans and substandard housing for our active military families. How about putting citizens first. I thought the constitution protected American citizens, not the entire world. We fought for our liberties; all of these dictatorial countries who have cultural wars dating back centuries need to fight their own fight. Nobody promised me a rose garden.
Really, A staple in your son toe and you want to complain about it. GO TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY!!! THESE REFUGEES HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH THEY COST THE AMERICAN TAX PAYER. I guess they expected to see gold streets.
Well maybe she ought to return to her country!!! Where she can be killed for leaving her home by herself!!!! Or starve and live in total poverty!!!! These people come to this country illegally and expect to live like royalty!!!! Too bad her nephew stepped on a staple!!! There are American citizens living on the streets in this country as well as American Veterans!!!!! So cry me a river build a bridge and get over it!!!! Compared to the American citizens all the illegals and I don’t care where they came from or how they got here have a 1000% better than our own!!!!!
Related
Pakistani former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and told FBI informants he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US pleads guilty to terrorism charge
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
IN THIS ARTICLE
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun
Here's why a growing number of Americans are moving to Mexico
‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
I'm an American living in Ireland. Here are 10 things I don't miss about the US.
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 465