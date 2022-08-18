Read full article on original website
'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Reflects on Decision to Step Back from Acting in Chat with Son
Danica McKellar is getting real with her son Draco McKellar Verta about why she stepped back from acting. "I went to UCLA [after The Wonder Years ended], but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, 'Hey Winnie!' I couldn't get away from it," the actress, 47, told her 11-year-old in a chat for Entertainment Tonight.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
‘Last Man Standing’: Why Kaitlyn Dever’s Departure Was ‘Really Hard’ for Tim Allen
The beloved sitcom Last Man Standing followed the daily life of Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), a hardworking man who, through sheer chance, found himself surrounded by women. The Baxter household is made up of Mike, his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters: Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Mandy (Molly McCook), and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever).
Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013. ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said...
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His Father Made His Most Difficult Film Even Harder
Although his film “Far and Away” became one of his successful film projects, Ron Howard revealed his father, Rance, made one scene way more difficult than it really needed to be. While promoting his latest film “13 Lives” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Ron Howard spoke...
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Ready For Baby No. 2 After Celebrating 3rd Wedding Anniversary
With three years of marriage under their belt, Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, are ready to expand their family again. A source close to Katharine tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the power couple is thinking about giving their 1-year-old son, Rennie David, a younger sibling. “Being a mom to...
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Jennifer Grey Speaks Out About Patrick Swayze, ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel
Sure, we all know that “nobody puts Baby in the corner.” But can anyone step into the dancing shoes of the legendary Patrick Swayze? Well, says Jennifer Grey, Swayze’s costar in the iconic dance flick, Dirty Dancing this is not a viable option. In fact, the star says, developing the much-anticipated Dirty Dancing sequel is a “tricky” task without the late actor who portrayed the tough dancer with a heart of gold, Johnny Castle.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
