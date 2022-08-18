She's the sole survivor of a deadly lightning strike near the White House. Now she's grappling with survivor's guilt

Read full article on original website
Biden's granddaughter Naomi to have wedding at White House, "much to the relief" of Secret Service
President Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will have her wedding ceremony at the White House, "much to the relief" of the Secret Service, she announced Thursday. "Not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" she tweeted.
Only Survivor of White House Lightning Strike Grateful for Doc Martens
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was also reunited with the nurses who she says saved her life by giving her first aid after she was struck by lightning.
After lightning strike near White House kills 3, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Three people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and one more was critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
3 killed in lightning strike near White House
Three people are dead and one is injured following a lightning strike across the street from the White House Thursday night.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place Raises Eyebrows After Photos Show Location at New Jersey Golf Course
Ivana Trump's resting place has drawn scrutiny after photos of her gravesite have emerged online. Ex-husband Donald Trump and his children aid the late businesswoman to rest at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 20. She passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
What We Know About Jill Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Nine days after President Joe Biden left his quarantine at the White House, having experienced rebound positivity following his initial COVID-19 diagnosis last month, First Lady Jill Biden has now tested positive for the virus (via VOA News and CNN). Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, shared an update on Biden's...
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
New York Times skewers Jared Kushner's White House memoir: 'Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog's eye goo'
"Kushner looks like a mannequin, and he writes like one," the NYT's book critic wrote in a scathing review of Kushner's forthcoming memoir.
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
Trump unleashes late-night Truth Social tirade as Georgia DA closes in
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump is posting vintage rants attacking investigators on his Truth Social platform. In a late-night tirade, the former president lashed out against the...
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
US launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in test to prove America is ‘ready for nuclear war’
THE US has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental missile in a test designed to prove America’s readiness for a nuclear conflict. US Air Force officials warned that the launch was planned well in advance and not linked to the current geopolitical climate. The missile was equipped with a re-entry...
