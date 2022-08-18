NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees and had spent 30 years representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side, respectively. But they ended up in the same race after new redistricting maps merged much of their longtime congressional districts. In other races Tuesday, another incumbent — first-term progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones — was trailing in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO