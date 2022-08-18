Read full article on original website
Primary takeaways: DeSantis’ rival, redistricting’s impact
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. And Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
Primary takeaways: DeSantis's challenger chosen; New York Democrats wage intra-party fights
The primaries are the last major intra-party contests before November's mid-terms where control of Congress and key state offices will be determined.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees and had spent 30 years representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side, respectively. But they ended up in the same race after new redistricting maps merged much of their longtime congressional districts. In other races Tuesday, another incumbent — first-term progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones — was trailing in...
Congress’s First Gen Z Member Could Be An Anti-Gun Violence Activist From Florida
Maxwell Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday night, virtually ensuring the 25-year-old progressive activist will become the first Gen Z member of Congress. “I think this one shows the country, don’t count us out. Don’t count out young people,” he told NBC News...
