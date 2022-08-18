Read full article on original website
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
KCRA.com
1 man killed, 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Stockton, according to authorities. Stockton police said officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way to a report of a shooting where they found three men shot. First responders attempted aid on a 36-year-old man when he died at the scene, authorities said.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Family identifies Terry Toeurn as man killed in Stockton triple shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman after a man was killed and two others were hurt in a triple shooting Friday night, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10:36 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way...
KCRA.com
Passenger arrested for charges of attempted murder after driver runs red light in Stockton, sheriff's officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light on Wednesday in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County sheriff'snews release. Angelo Smith was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a red light...
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of setting home on fire in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is wanted for arson after police say he set his home on fire in Merced. Officials are looking for 29-year-old Andrew Ballard after the fire department was called to put out the flames near the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive Thursday morning.
Stockton shooting kills one man and injures two others
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured Friday. Police said the shooting occurred at 10:36 p.m. around Greensboro Way and involved three men. First responders attempted life saving practices on one of them but he died at the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty sheriff's deputy robbed at gunpoint in Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. - An off-duty Alameda County sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint Friday at a shopping center in Dublin, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Hacienda Crossing Shopping Center. Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said the off-duty...
Los Baños Enterprise
Police investigate shooting of man in Los Banos Tuesday night
On August 16, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to a residence in the 2200 Block of Canal Farm Lane for a report of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located one victim, a 39-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was alert and able to communicate with emergency personnel, who provided medical aid until advanced medical services arrived. The victim was air-lifted to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.
kmvt
2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.
55 pounds of meth valued at around $110K seized in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday during a traffic stop. The traffic stop happened at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. The cost of the meth is estimated to be around $110,000. Both 39-year-old Norberto Sanchez from Ceres and 40-year-old...
Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
CBS News
At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton
STOCKTON -- At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton. The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
KCRA.com
55 pounds, or $110K worth of meth seized in Stockton drug bust
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police report seizing a whopping 55 pounds of meth estimated at about $110,000 on Thursday and arresting two people in connection. Officers with the Stockton Police Department's community response team pulled over a vehicle at Arch Airport and Sperry roads near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport at 3:30 p.m., the police department said. Inside the vehicle, they found the meth packed in boxes and plastic wrap.
Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday. Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant. When they went to serve the warrant, […]
Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton
A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
CHP officers save woman from fiery wreck on Highway 580 in Livermore
LIVERMORE -- California Highway Patrol officers pulled a severely injured woman from a fiery crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, the agency announced Friday. In a Facebook post, the CHP Dublin office said the crash happened at 2:47 Wednesday morning along westbound 580 just east of Livermore Ave. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman with major trauma lying between a Toyota Camry engulfed in flames and a wrecked Nissan Altima.The CHP said the investigation would later determine two separate crashes had occurred; a woman crashed her Camry into a concrete wall and ended up resting in the fast...
South Bay serial killer who murdered 13 dies in Stockton hospital
STOCKTON -- A convicted serial killer died of natural causes at age 75 in state prison on Thursday evening.Herbert Mullin, who confessed to killing 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and 1973, was being housed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the exact cause of Mullin's death, CDCR officials said.Mullin was admitted to the state prison from Santa Cruz County in September 1973, following two concurrent life-with-possibility-of-parole sentences for first-degree murders and eight concurrent five years-to-life sentences for second-degree...
