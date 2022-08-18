RAHWAY, NJ — On Feb. 28, 2020, Rahway resident Jane Martin was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The dog, a large rottweiler, escaped his owner’s yard when a part of the fence separating the two properties collapsed. Martin was on her front porch. The dog bit and held her arm, dragging her down the steps and across her driveway. A passerby intervened. According to a press release from the victim’s attorney, when medical help arrived, Martin had no right radial pulse.

