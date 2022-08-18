ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Early Childhood Education Advocates names new board president

CRANFORD, NJ — Early Childhood Education Advocates Inc., a nonprofit organization that is a legislative voice for the child care industry in New Jersey, has announced it has selected a new board president, Gigi Schweikert. Schweikert, who serves as chief executive officer of Lightbridge Academy in Iselin, is replacing...
Bridgeway CEO celebrates 45 years as champion for mental health services

UNION, NJ — In 1985, when Bridgeway House became Bridgeway Rehabilitation Services, Chief Executive Officer Cory Storch was there. Last year, he led the transition to Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services. Throughout the changes, Storch has remained committed to Bridgeway’s whole-person, evidence-based services. Today, Bridgeway is celebrating 45 years with the organization. His mantra? “Recovery is possible!”
$1 million settlement for senior attacked by neighbor’s dog

RAHWAY, NJ — On Feb. 28, 2020, Rahway resident Jane Martin was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The dog, a large rottweiler, escaped his owner’s yard when a part of the fence separating the two properties collapsed. Martin was on her front porch. The dog bit and held her arm, dragging her down the steps and across her driveway. A passerby intervened. According to a press release from the victim’s attorney, when medical help arrived, Martin had no right radial pulse.
