We live in an age in which data is being created and propagated at an exponential rate. According to data from Statista, the amount of data created, captured, consumed and copied across the world has compounded at over 30% a year since 2001. At the same time, the number of cyber attacks across the world has also increased exponentially, widening the vulnerable threat surface of businesses. With digital transformation, networks have become vital to the overall function of businesses. Businesses have responded with understandable fear and many have accumulated a wealth of tools to manage, monitor and troubleshoot their networks. This often leads to network tool sprawl, the bane of every business, harming cybersecurity, network reliability, data centers, and app performance.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO