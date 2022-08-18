Read full article on original website
Top 5 Best Internet of Things (IoT) Software in 2022
IoT software has emerged as one of the key inventions of the twenty-first century in recent years. There came a streamlined connection between different systems through the internet by linking items we see at home or work equipment professionals use through embedded devices. In this technology-driven environment, the physical world collaborates so effectively with the digital world that companies rely on the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate operations and save labor expenses.
How To Fight Network Tool Sprawl
We live in an age in which data is being created and propagated at an exponential rate. According to data from Statista, the amount of data created, captured, consumed and copied across the world has compounded at over 30% a year since 2001. At the same time, the number of cyber attacks across the world has also increased exponentially, widening the vulnerable threat surface of businesses. With digital transformation, networks have become vital to the overall function of businesses. Businesses have responded with understandable fear and many have accumulated a wealth of tools to manage, monitor and troubleshoot their networks. This often leads to network tool sprawl, the bane of every business, harming cybersecurity, network reliability, data centers, and app performance.
