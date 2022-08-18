ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

boatlyfe.com

Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix

<!– Racing: Heavy Hardware Turnout On Tap For St. Pete Grand Prix. Coming off back to back race weekends in Michigan and Indiana, the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series returns to Florida September 2-4 with the St. Petersburg Grand Prix presented by Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater. The P1 Offshore-produced contest is the sixth of eight races in the APBA series, and the four weekends between the August 7 event on Lake Michigan and the upcoming contest on Tampa Bay gives competitors a much-needed break to refresh/repair their equipment—and time to tend to their businesses back home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic

You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies

Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant

Casual Waterfront Dining at it is best in the heart of Sunny St. Pete Beach! Come to Caddy's for our mouth-watering menu, refreshing drinks all while enjoying... Check out our escape room experience! Our facility is on 1st Avenue SW in Largo, conveniently located just south of Clearwater and a short drive north...
LARGO, FL
thegabber.com

Adopt a Chinchilla (and Other Pets) in St. Petersburg

Chin-Chilly Down Looking for a pet that’s quiet, curious, and fun? Consider the chinchilla, like Luigi. He’s a young adult, but no one’s quite sure about his age. Call Pet Pal for details. The Griffin Known as the king of all creatures, the griffin is mighty and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
