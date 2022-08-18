You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.

