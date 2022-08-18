Read full article on original website
WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown
It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
WWE Clash at the Castle Bettings Odds Released
– BetOnline has revealed some updated betting odds for next month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, featuring the currently official matchups. As of now, Roman Reigns is the betting favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over title challenger Drew McIntyre. Reigns is favored at -160, while McIntyre is the betting underdog at +120.
Chinese censors alter ending of Minions: The Rise of Gru film
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, for its domestic release in China, as spotted by viewers across the country. This is yet another example of China editing a popular Hollywood film. According to posts and screenshots from the movie shared on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, censors tacked on an addendum which shows that Wild Knuckles, a main character in the heist film, was caught by police and served 20 years in jail.
