It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO