WWE

411mania.com

WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown

It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Clash at the Castle Bettings Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed some updated betting odds for next month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, featuring the currently official matchups. As of now, Roman Reigns is the betting favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over title challenger Drew McIntyre. Reigns is favored at -160, while McIntyre is the betting underdog at +120.
WWE
The Guardian

Chinese censors alter ending of Minions: The Rise of Gru film

Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, for its domestic release in China, as spotted by viewers across the country. This is yet another example of China editing a popular Hollywood film. According to posts and screenshots from the movie shared on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, censors tacked on an addendum which shows that Wild Knuckles, a main character in the heist film, was caught by police and served 20 years in jail.
MOVIES

