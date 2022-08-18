Read full article on original website
Related
Dan Price, CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000, quits
A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has resigned — one day before an explosive news report alleging he had a pattern of abusing women. Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, saying his "presence has become a distraction" at the company. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me," he wrote. "I'm not going anywhere."Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with...
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble
The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time — its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
DL E&C to Advance to Global Market Using Korea-Developed CCUS Technologies
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- DL E&C Co., Ltd (KRX: 375500), a leading EPC company in South Korea, will advance to the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market in collaboration with KEPCO Korea Electric Power Research Institute (KEPRI), taking advantage of carbon capture technologies developed in Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005245/en/ Jae-Hyung Yoo, Vice President of CCUS Planning & Technology Team at DL E&C (left), and Jung Ho Lee, President of KEPRI (Korea Electric Power Research Institute) are signing MOU for comprehensive cooperation on KEPCO CO2 Solvent (KoSol) and DL CCUS Overseas Business at DL E&C’s office in D-Tower Donuimun building in Seoul. (Photo: Business Wire)
Island Enterprise Browser Named Best Enterprise Security Solution of 2022 by SC Magazine
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Island today announced that its innovative Enterprise Browser has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best Enterprise Security Solution of the Year. This recognition comes just seven months after Island emerged from stealth and brought its Enterprise Browser to market. Island recently closed its Series B funding round, bringing Island’s total funds raised to more than $200 million, and its valuation to over $1.3 billion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005415/en/ Island Enterprise Browser named “Best Enterprise Security Solution of 2022” by SC Magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
Biden's releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves have led to more barrels heading to Asia and Europe.
3 Red Flags for Tencent's Future
The Chinese tech giant's high-growth days are over.
Motley Fool
Why Moderna Was Sinking This Week
According to a media report, the U.S. government is planning a big shift in its approach to subsidizing coronavirus vaccines and drugs. This will affect the major COVID-19 vaccine makers, and Moderna is at the top of that list. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TechCrunch
Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt
The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Unnatural biopolymers of saccharides and proteins conjugated with poly(2-oxazoline) and methacrylate-based polymers: from polymer design to bioapplication
In this focus review, recent developments in unnatural sugar- and protein-based polymers and their future bioapplications are discussed. A new unnatural oligoaminosaccharide carrying N-1,2-glycosidic bonds that cannot be prepared in natural biological systems has been proposed. To prepare the oligomers, a sugar monomer possessing a 2-methyl-2-oxazoline (MeOx) ring was polymerized via cationic ring-opening polymerization. This polymerization did not proceed by the classical MeOx mechanism but by a new mechanism involving sequential SN1-type reactions. This unnatural oligosaccharide was not decomposed by the natural enzymes owing to the unnatural N-1,2-glycosidic bonds, indicating promise in applications as a new class of glycomaterials. Furthermore, technology for stabilizing proteins using protein"“polymer conjugations and polymer chain-folding nanoparticles has recently been developed. Amphiphilic/fluorous methacrylate-based random copolymers bearing polyethylene glycol (PEG) and fluorous side chains formed reversible PEG and fluorous compartments in water and 2H,3H-perfluoropentane (2HPFP), respectively. These copolymers were noncytotoxic and successfully conjugated with lysozymes. They also stabilized lysozyme and Î±-chymotrypsin in 2HPFP, and the enzymes were not denatured after extraction from 2HPFP.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: How VC really works, longevity investor survey, choosing your angel
Essentially, VC is a high-stakes extreme sport in which top players can accumulate startling amounts of wealth and power. And sometimes, a massive pile of investor cash burns so brightly, it gets picked up on satellites. But where does all that money actually come from, and how do VCs actually...
HipHopDX.com
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Becomes ‘First AR Artist’ Signed To Major Label
Capitol Records has signed its first virtual rapper, an AI robot named FN Meka. The deal was inked following Meka’s explosive independent success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet.” The rapper has garnered over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok alone, making it the No. 1 virtual being on the platform.
TechCrunch
Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto
Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
TechCrunch
Andreessen, Atlantico, MAYA Capital add some dough to Fudo’s restaurant tech recipe
Startups, like Fudo, stepped up with technology to get restaurants back on their feet. In Fudo’s case, the Argentina-based company offers a web-based restaurant operating system and point-of-sale software that brings together a restaurant’s operations into a centralized “hub.” Now they can take orders, set up tables, manage deliveries, see purchases, control inventory and get detailed analytics on all of that in real time.
Where have the unicorns gone? The IPO window has slammed shut
Unicorns, the nickname for multi-billion dollar startups looking to go public, are starting to become an endangered species on Wall Street.
TechCrunch
A return and an ousting
It’s been a week of people trying to make sense of what’s happening in tech. If you’ve been compartmentalizing: Cheers! Now let me walk you through what’s been going on. On Monday, WeWork founder Adam Neumann raised a seed round from Andreessen Horowitz for a new...
Comments / 0