In this focus review, recent developments in unnatural sugar- and protein-based polymers and their future bioapplications are discussed. A new unnatural oligoaminosaccharide carrying N-1,2-glycosidic bonds that cannot be prepared in natural biological systems has been proposed. To prepare the oligomers, a sugar monomer possessing a 2-methyl-2-oxazoline (MeOx) ring was polymerized via cationic ring-opening polymerization. This polymerization did not proceed by the classical MeOx mechanism but by a new mechanism involving sequential SN1-type reactions. This unnatural oligosaccharide was not decomposed by the natural enzymes owing to the unnatural N-1,2-glycosidic bonds, indicating promise in applications as a new class of glycomaterials. Furthermore, technology for stabilizing proteins using protein"“polymer conjugations and polymer chain-folding nanoparticles has recently been developed. Amphiphilic/fluorous methacrylate-based random copolymers bearing polyethylene glycol (PEG) and fluorous side chains formed reversible PEG and fluorous compartments in water and 2H,3H-perfluoropentane (2HPFP), respectively. These copolymers were noncytotoxic and successfully conjugated with lysozymes. They also stabilized lysozyme and Î±-chymotrypsin in 2HPFP, and the enzymes were not denatured after extraction from 2HPFP.

