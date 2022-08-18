ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Urban Meyer will be involved in college football once again this season

Urban Meyer is returning to a television near you. The longtime college football coach who lasted less than a season as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars last year before getting fired amid numerous incidents away from the competition field will be a college football analyst on Fox this fall, the network announced Friday.
Utah’s tight end position features depth, versatility, production

Much is expected this season at Utah at the tight end position. It is, after all, one of the deepest positions in the program. Not only do the Utes boast two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, but they also have a few other players that could make an impact this season.
How this former college gymnast did on the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals

Mady Howard didn’t put too much pressure on herself going into “American Ninja Warrior” this season. The show’s hosts declared the former Southern Utah University gymnast a “breakout star” and “top competitor” when she first appeared on the competition in 2019, but this time around, Howard — who had a baby just six months before filming began — was focused less on the competition aspect and more on the fun of it all.
Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line

Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?

Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
BYU’s cornerbacks room has quietly become a team force

They play on football island. That means everyone knows who they are and if, and when, they get beat. Head coach Kalani Sitake believes his BYU team has a squadron of them, and he has faith they can play. The position requires speed, quick reflexes, good vertical jumping ability, tackling...
3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney commits to Utah State football

3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney committed to Utah State on Sunday, announcing his commitment on Twitter. “First off I want to thank God for putting me in the position that I’m in today, I want to thank my whole family, friends and coaches that I’ve had throughout my life. I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me the opportunity to go to their school. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be taking my talents to Utah State University,” Abney wrote.
How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game

Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
Four Jazz home games in 2022-23 that will draw a buzz

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released Wednesday, and while it’s hard to know how to analyze the schedule until we know exactly what the Utah Jazz roster will look like, we can still anticipate a few of the marquee nights of the season.
