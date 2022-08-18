Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Utah’s Little League team made its debut at the World Series. Here’s what happened
Snow Canyon’s Little League team made history on Friday by becoming the first Utah team to compete at the Little League World Series. But they will need to fight through the elimination bracket if the team hopes to take home a title. Snow Canyon lost in its World Series...
deseret.com
A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU
Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12. Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up? Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at...
deseret.com
Urban Meyer will be involved in college football once again this season
Urban Meyer is returning to a television near you. The longtime college football coach who lasted less than a season as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars last year before getting fired amid numerous incidents away from the competition field will be a college football analyst on Fox this fall, the network announced Friday.
deseret.com
Utah’s tight end position features depth, versatility, production
Much is expected this season at Utah at the tight end position. It is, after all, one of the deepest positions in the program. Not only do the Utes boast two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, but they also have a few other players that could make an impact this season.
deseret.com
How this former college gymnast did on the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals
Mady Howard didn’t put too much pressure on herself going into “American Ninja Warrior” this season. The show’s hosts declared the former Southern Utah University gymnast a “breakout star” and “top competitor” when she first appeared on the competition in 2019, but this time around, Howard — who had a baby just six months before filming began — was focused less on the competition aspect and more on the fun of it all.
deseret.com
Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line
Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
deseret.com
Utah’s Little League team — and injured Easton Oliverson — will head home soon
A Utah team’s play in the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday after a 10-2 loss in the elimination bracket. Snow Canyon Little League, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, and is the first team in state history to make it to the World Series, got behind early in their matchup against the team from Davenport, Iowa, and never closed the gap.
deseret.com
A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?
Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
deseret.com
Don’t tell my toddler, but Steph Curry is trying to trademark ‘Night, night’
My almost 2-year-old son isn’t much of a talker, but we can count on him to say “Night, night” in his sweet voice about two dozen times a day. I share that to explain why I feel I have a personal stake in NBA star Stephen Curry’s effort to trademark the phrase.
deseret.com
BYU’s cornerbacks room has quietly become a team force
They play on football island. That means everyone knows who they are and if, and when, they get beat. Head coach Kalani Sitake believes his BYU team has a squadron of them, and he has faith they can play. The position requires speed, quick reflexes, good vertical jumping ability, tackling...
deseret.com
3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney commits to Utah State football
3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney committed to Utah State on Sunday, announcing his commitment on Twitter. “First off I want to thank God for putting me in the position that I’m in today, I want to thank my whole family, friends and coaches that I’ve had throughout my life. I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me the opportunity to go to their school. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be taking my talents to Utah State University,” Abney wrote.
deseret.com
How a football ‘baby’ is this NFL rookie’s way of combating fumbling issues
Jaylen Warren has been one of the feel-good undrafted stories coming out of NFL training camps this summer. The former Oklahoma State running back — whose extensive Utah ties go back to his playing days at Utah State, Snow College and East High — is trying to make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie.
deseret.com
‘We are seven or eight deep’: How BYU’s receiving corps became strength of the team
A case could be made that the most settled portion of BYU’s offensive depth chart heading into the final few practices of preseason training camp is at the three starting receiver positions. Fifth-year senior Gunner Romney, Washington transfer Puka Nacua (a junior) and fourth-year sophomore Keanu Hill are the...
deseret.com
How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game
Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
deseret.com
BYU football gets commitment from 3-star wide receiver with multiple Power 5 offers
BYU is being lauded for a seemingly deep wide receiving corps heading into the 2022 college football season, but on Sunday, the Cougars’ future at the position was bolstered even further. Josiah Phillips, a three-star recruit out of California, announced via social media that he’s committed to Kalani Sitake’s...
deseret.com
Four Jazz home games in 2022-23 that will draw a buzz
This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released Wednesday, and while it’s hard to know how to analyze the schedule until we know exactly what the Utah Jazz roster will look like, we can still anticipate a few of the marquee nights of the season.
deseret.com
Current and former BYU golfers, an ex-Ute and 16-year-old Lone Peak High sophomore Kihei Akina among Utah Open leaders
As an amateur, 16-year-old Kihei Akina isn’t eligible for the $20,000 check that will go to the low professional in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open after Sunday’s final round. But that doesn’t mean the rising sophomore at nearby Lone Peak High won’t be gunning for the tournament...
deseret.com
‘It was an awesome moment’: You won’t believe how former University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson won the Utah Open Sunday
Usually, the only roars heard at Riverside Country Club in Provo come during football games at nearby LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of the BYU Cougars. But one came Sunday afternoon that probably could have been heard over on campus — and it came after a shot by a former Ute, no less.
