By Jim Calfa: An undisputed fight is reportedly in the works between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for December 17th in Saudi Arabia. For the fight to happen for the undisputed, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will need to beat the WBC’s deadline of this Friday, August 26th. If Fury fails to unretire by that point, his WBC title will be stripped from him and will be fought over by the top contenders.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO