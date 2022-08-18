Read full article on original website
Canelo vs. Golovkin III: Alvarez “might be burned out” says Sergio Mora
By Sean Jones: Sergio Mora questions whether the 32-year-old Canelo Alvarez might be “burned out” as he heads into his trilogy fight next month against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is coming off an embarrassing one-sided decision loss to Dmitry...
VIDEO: Is Oleksandr Usyk the new Lineal Heavyweight Champion?
By Geoffrey Ciani: Oleksandr Usyk did it again. After winning a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua last September to win the unified IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight championship, Usyk has now made his first title defense in an immediate rematch, this time winning by split decision. It was a more competitive contest this...
Mikey Garcia reacts to Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk
By Allan Fox: Mikey Garcia liked what he saw from Anthony Joshua in his 12 round split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mikey’s promoter Robert Garcia trained Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) for the fight, and for the most part, he fought well.
Canelo Alvarez stops Gennadiy Golovkin late predicts Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley is predicting a pure slaughter by Canelo Alvarez when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy match next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. What was a competitive rivalry is expected to be a complete mismatch, the way that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has aged during the last four years since he fought Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) in 2018.
Tony Bellew expects Anthony Joshua to look improved in next fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is expected to take a confidence-booster level fight for his next contest in November or December. Joshua lost to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. After the fight, the 32-year-old Joshua blew a gasket, throwing two of...
Usyk wins technical fight – Usyk vs Joshua II
By Adam Foy: It is not entirely surprising that Oleksandr Usyk came out on top in what was one of the most technical Heavyweight contests of the century so far. Yet few would have predicted just how close Anthony Joshua could make such a fight, as after 12 hard-fought rounds, Usyk’s hand was raised via split decision.
Bigger Than Life Sports Does Finesse Move On Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey
By Vince D’Writer: Former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) and former lightweight titlest Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs), traveled to Dubai, and we’re set to face each other in May, but the fight was canceled due to the unfortunate death of United Arabs Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. Approximately two months later, the promotional company Bigger Than Life Sports rescheduled the bout for August 12 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, Arizona.
George Kambosos Jr could retire if he loses rematch with Devin Haney
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr. says it’s going to be “adios” for him if he loses his rematch with Devin Haney on October 16th. It’s a bit of a surprise that the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) would retire after a second defeat against undisputed champ Haney (28-0, 15 KOs), but he’s set for life, having made millions from his first fight against the American.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Dec.17th in Saudi Arabia
By Jim Calfa: An undisputed fight is reportedly in the works between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for December 17th in Saudi Arabia. For the fight to happen for the undisputed, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will need to beat the WBC’s deadline of this Friday, August 26th. If Fury fails to unretire by that point, his WBC title will be stripped from him and will be fought over by the top contenders.
Andy Ruiz Jr reveals strategy to defeat Usyk, talks Joshua’s loss
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wasn’t surprised at seeing Anthony Joshua suffer his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz feels that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) isn’t the same fighter he once was since his seventh-round knockout victory...
Deontay Wilder to fight 3 times per year until he’s 40
The 36-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will be returning to the ring from a one-year absence when he faces Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s difficult to take what Wilder says...
Robert Helenius expects to defeat Deontay Wilder on Oct.15th
By Craig Page: Robert Helenius plans on making former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder regret having chosen him as his tune-up opponent on October 15th. The big-punching Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) is confident that he’ll send Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) down for his third consecutive defeat when the two meet in the main event on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Devin Haney not certain Lomachenko fight happens
By Chris Williams: Devin Haney made it clear on Monday that his father Bill Haney will decide whether he’s ready to face Vasily Lomachenko or not after he defends his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos Jr on October 16th in Melbourne, Australia. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) sounded like...
Kambosos confident of beating Haney in rematch on October 16th
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr. is confident that he’ll turn things around in his rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on October 16th and avenge his defeat from last June. Kambsoso (20-1, 10 KOs) admits that he wasn’t living in the trenches last time he fought Haney...
Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
Eddie Hearn reacts to Fury criticizing Joshua and Usyk’s performance
By Jim Calfa: Eddie Hearn reacted in anger on Saturday night when asked about Tyson Fury’s negative remarks about Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Given that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) had cried at the post-fight press conference, Hearn felt it was low...
Dmitry Bivol & Gilberto Ramirez agreed for Nov.5th in United Arab Emirates
By Dan Ambrose: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have agreed to a deal to fight on November 5th in the United Arab Emirates. As such, the purse bid that was scheduled for today has been canceled. Unfortunately, the boxing world...
