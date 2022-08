William Lee Reurink “Wilber,” 69, lost his 10-year battle with cancer died Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Wayland. Wilber’s faith was one of the most important aspects of his life. He volunteered on several mission trips to Guatemala, Haiti, Africa and Uganda, where he built schools, a church and farms. He was the proud founder and owner of WLR Ag Con, where he worked with numerous farmers in the dairy industry, designing and building dairy farms.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO