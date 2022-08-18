ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bet on one of these receivers to haul in the NFL OPOY

Wide receivers are finally getting respect for Offensive Player of the Year as NFL offenses are passing more than ever. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice brought home the award in 1987 and 1993, then a quarterback or running back was victorious for the next 25 years. Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees all won twice while Marshall Faulk brought it home three times.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Chargers#Kin#American Football#Sports#The Chicago Bears#The Nfl Preseason#Seahawks#The Seattle Seahawks#Derwin James

Comments / 0

Community Policy