Wide receivers are finally getting respect for Offensive Player of the Year as NFL offenses are passing more than ever. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice brought home the award in 1987 and 1993, then a quarterback or running back was victorious for the next 25 years. Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees all won twice while Marshall Faulk brought it home three times.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO