Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
HipHopDX.com
Biggie's Daughter Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend Following Hit-&-Run Arrest
Queens, NY – The daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G. reportedly shelled out $1 million bond for her boyfriend after he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to the New York Post, T’yanna Wallace put up the money for longtime partner Tyshawn Baldwin after he was arrested for an accident that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler.
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot numerous times in her body in the ...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN
On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
mcponj.org
FORMER OCEAN TOWNSHIP POLICE OFFICER SENTENCED FOR THEFTS, FORGERY
FREEHOLD – A former Ocean Township Police Officer has been sentenced for acts of theft and forgery associated with his former part-time work buying, renting, and selling real estate, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Cory R. Cole, 52, of Brielle was sentenced yesterday by Monmouth County...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
NBC New York
3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say
It's an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards -- cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight. The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.
Prison term for deadly DUI crash in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from New York who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a man on a scooter has been sentenced to prison time. Anthony Barry, 60, from Queens, New York, will spend seven to 14 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed Charles Schroedel from Hawley.
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Officers Arrest 4 After Finding Guns in Car Crash
Four people were arrested on weapons charges early Thursday morning after thei vehicle crashed in Dix Hills and they were rescued by Suffolk County police officers. The police gave this account: Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna of the First Precinct saw a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The driver failed to pull over after the officers put on their lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. They then discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton woman charged with Hit and Run accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.
Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer
A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
longisland.com
4-Year-Old Killed When Struck by a Car in His Driveway
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in Huntington Station on Saturday. Briceida Moreira De Moreira was driving a 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Prosecutors Seek To Keep $50G Seized From Woman Charged With 19,000 Oxy Pills, Meth, More
Prosecutors in Passaic County have asked a judge to let them keep nearly $50,000 seized from a woman charged with having more than 19,000 Oxycodone pills and 10 pounds of meth, among other drugs. Passaic County sheriff's detectives reported finding Lina Munoz-Cubillos of Paterson carrying 4,990 Oxy pills in her...
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
2 men, teen girl charged in cabbie's beating death in Queens; 13-year-old sought
The alleged killer of a cabbie was arrested and charged along with two other suspects as police search for a 13-year-old girl in last weekend’s deadly beating in the Rockaways, police said Friday.
Man repeatedly slashed with knife aboard Queens subway train, suspect sought
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who repeatedly slashed and robbed a man on a Queens subway train earlier this week, authorities said.
