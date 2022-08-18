ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Illinois’ Best Mexican Restaurant

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater , there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above all the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Broken English Taco Pub in Chicago as the best of the best in Illinois. Here is what they had to say about it:

This colorful and quirky cantina, with its graffitied walls and parade of pinatas, is on every Chicago taco lover’s bucket list. Grab a group of friends to split the 12-taco tray and choose from fresh fish, beef barbacoa, braised pork belly and more. And if you go for brunch, don’t miss their twist on the Bloody Mary, made with tequila instead of vodka.

