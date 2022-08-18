Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
wdhn.com
Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wdhn.com
Mini golf putts its way into the Dothan-Houston County Library System
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Residents of Dothan and Houston County got dust off their golf shoes or should I say mini-golf shoes to help raise money for the library. The Library Mini Golf Classic was held Saturday night and then on Sunday at the Dothan-Houston County Library System in downtown Dothan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Scattered showers continue this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday Night Football looks to be drier than expected, but there’s still a 30% chance for showers and a couple storms this evening and tonight. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s and upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday should have quite a bit more...
wdhn.com
Rainy and cool again to end the work week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be another cool and rainy day with a 70% chance for showers and storms, the majority of which will come during the afternoon hours. Overcast skies and widespread showers and storms will help keep our highs in the mid and upper 80s. Saturday...
wdhn.com
Search underway for missing Fort Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
wdhn.com
Southeast Health educates the community on living healthier
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health held its 29th men’s health fair at the Dothan Civic Center. At the health fair, men came in to get free health screenings — having their blood drawn that checked testosterone levels, cholesterol, glucose and informing them about how to reduce the risk of a stroke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
wdhn.com
Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
wdhn.com
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — After a supposed heated argument, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Steven Tyler McNeill, 31, of Dothan, engaged in a physical altercation with another man while inside a business located at the 1600 Block of Westgate Parkway in Dothan. According...
Comments / 0