Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

EatLafayette – Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store

The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store. If you're looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don't want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don't worry, you'll still be full!), then Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!
LAFAYETTE, LA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide

As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
LAFAYETTE, LA
nomadlawyer.org

New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests

BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Economy
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, fishing tournaments and LDWF updates

RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Omni Hotel, Corpus Christi, Texas. Webinar available. Top agenda items: Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish, Data Collection & Coral committees; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish Committee; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Migratory Species, Sustainable Fisheries, wind energy report, full council & 1:30-5 p.m. public comment; Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., full council, final action on modifying red snapper catch limits. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

“A Celebration of Life” for Takuna Maulana El Shabazz

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Takuna Maulana El Shabazz was a social activist, author, and owner of “Black I am Bookstore, Art Gallery, and Museum.” This celebration will be Saturday Aug 20. at 2 p.m. at Imani Temple #49 on Willow St. There will be African Dancers, drummers, food , poetry readings, Reflections, family & friends, singing, testimonials, and video.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Love Our Schools Foundation fundraiser to give away a new home next month

Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

