Paso Robles, CA

High school reunion for classes ’90-’95 slated for Sept. 17

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago

Event will be held at The Ravine in Paso Robles

– Atascadero High School classes 1009-1995 will be having a multi-class reunion on Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m., at The Ravine (2301 Airport Road) in Paso Robles. The cost to attend is $55 (plus a $4.98 Eventbrite fee) per person. The cost will include a full barbecue, DJ, yard games (cornhole and miniature golf), set up/clean up, and security. Alcoholic drinks will be available to purchase separately. This is a 21+ event.

Tickets can be purchased using the following link: https://greyhoundreunion20.wixsite.com/class-of-1990-95-gre/buy-tickets?fbclid=IwAR048cqWsFYR0S4RPrJvqVPpRS56rQLJX-sBgwuQrWw60FBy_qlqnxI4lyc

Tickets must be purchased by midnight of Sept. 5, using the link, as there will be no tickets available to purchase at the door. Eventbrite keeps a running list of those who purchase, so you will just check in at the time of the event. Note: The waterslides will be closed. The Ravine has a designated area for very large parties/groups.

There is also an AHS Class of 1990-1995 Reunion Facebook page for those that want to keep tabs on the event or reconnect: https://www.facebook.com/groups/968147020502933.

#Class Reunion#Highschool#Atascadero High School#Ravine#Reunion Facebook
