ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's Stock Slumps After Retailer Guts Full-Year Profit Forecast As Shoppers Feel Inflation Squeeze

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDYXS_0hM8milX00

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) shares slumped lower Thursday after the retailer slashed its full-year profit forecast amid a pullback in discretionary spending by inflation-hit consumers.

Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July came in at $1.11 per share, down 55.2% from the same period last year but topping the Street consensus forecast of $1.03 per share. Group revenues, Kohl's said, fell 8% to $4.09 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $3.85 billion tally.

Kohl's, however, said it expects weakening demand over the back half of the year, with a shift towards value-orientated private brands and fewer shopping trips and smaller ticket purchases "for the foreseeable future".

That will likely pull full-year earnings to a range of between $2.80 and $3.20 per share, well below its prior forecast of between $6.45 to $6.85 per share

“Second quarter results were impacted by a weakening macro environment, high inflation and dampened consumer spending, which especially pressured our middle-income customers," said CEO Michelle Gass. "We have adjusted our plans, implementing actions to reduce inventory and lower expenses to account for a softer demand outlook. Kohl’s has navigated difficult periods in the past and I am confident in our ability to successfully manage through the current uncertainty."

Kohl's shares were marked 5.2% lower in early trading Thursday to change hands at $32.22 each, extending their year-to-date decline to around 35%.

Earlier this week, 13-F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that activists investors at Starboard Value have slashed their stake in the struggling retailer following attempts to buy it earlier this year.

The filing showed Starboard has cut around 80% of its 2.59% stake in Kohl's, which it began accumulating in January, over the three months ending in June. The fund now owns around 535,000 shares, according to its 13-F report.

Last month, Kohl's ended talks with the Franchise Group FRG over a possible $8 billion takeover, following similar interest from private equity firms and retail asset investors, including Sycamore Partners, Simon Property Group SPG and Brookfield Asset Management..

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Macy's Stock Higher As Q2 Earnings Beat Offsets Muted Retail Outlook

Macy's (M) shares moved higher Tuesday after the retailer posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings while trimming its full-year profit forecast amid the extended impact of inflation on domestic discretionary spending. Macy's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in April, the group's fiscal second quarter, came in at $1.00per...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Macy's Chart Is Crystal Clear. Here's the Trade After the Report.

Macy’s (M) shares are up about 6% as investors cheer the retail stalwart's quarterly earnings results. The stock had come down hard from its fourth-quarter highs as it entered 2022, then held up pretty well through the first four months of the year. In that span, Macy’s mostly chopped...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Palo Alto Networks Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Cybersecurity Spending Outlook

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares surged higher Tuesday after the cloud-focused cybersecurity group's stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, while forecasting solid near-term profits as big customers continue to spend on cloud transitions and IT infrastructure. Palo Alto posted a 49.4% jump in non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in July,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Guts#Retailer#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Kohl S Corp
TheStreet

The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Texas Roadhouse Makes BofA Small-Cap Stock List

July was a banner month for small-cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index soaring 10%. It also represented a month of change within the small-cap category. “This year's top styles, value and quality, both underperformed” in the small-cap universe during July, Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

If Zoom Video Breaks to New Lows, Here’s What Could Happen

Zoom Video (ZM) on Tuesday has been trying to rally off the opening lows, but the shares of the provider of videoconferencing and other tech services at last check are down 14%. The stock is making multimonth lows after the company reported earnings. At today’s low, Zoom Video stock was...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Why Wayfair, Stitch Fix, and Peloton Stocks Are Falling

The best businesses often solve real problems. Amazon (AMZN) , for example, first made it possible to buy books without visiting a bookstore and eventually made it easy to buy anything from pretty much anywhere. Netflix (NFLX) , at first made it so you could rent DVDs without visiting a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Slump Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, AMC And Gas Prices In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide On Growth, Inflation Worries. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Friday, while the dollar extended its best weekly gain in more than two years, as investors adopted a defensive tone ahead of a crucial week for the Fed amid concerns that soaring inflation will continue to cripple growth prospects in the world's biggest economies.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Hedge Funder Ackman Explains His Stockholdings and Exits

Many investors pay close attention to the moves of hedge-fund heavyweight Bill Ackman, given his successful investing track record. The chief executive of Pershing Square Capital Management discussed his stock positions (and former positions) within the Pershing Square Holdings fund in a letter to shareholders. Here are his comments on several of them.
STOCKS
TheStreet

4 Simple Ways to Bet Against the Real-Estate Market

Real estate is a fickle beast. People always need places to live, and businesses always need offices, warehouses, and storefronts, so demand for buildings—whether residential or commercial—is unlikely to diminish altogether. That being said, the real estate market is complex, and like other asset categories, it tends to...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Adidas Stock Slides As Veteran CEO Kasper Rorsted Plans Departure

Adidas AG (ADDYY) shares edged lower Monday after the sports apparel group, and global Nike NKE rival, said CEO Kasper Rorsted will depart the company next year. Rorsted, who was lead the group since 2016, will remain CEO until a successor has been named, Adidas said, with a handover of leadership roles expected in early 2023. Rorsted has been credited with driving significant changes in the world's second-largest sportswear group, including its renewed focus on direct-to-consumer and digital sales that has lead to big market share gains on both Nike's home-turf in the United States and its erstwhile position as market leader in China.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Recession Watch for Fall 2022

Whether it is meme stocks, crypto plays or just good old fashioned long-term holds or bonds, investors across the market are divided over whether or not America is currently in — or headed toward — a recession. Experts on both sides of the aisle argue that things like...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
87K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy