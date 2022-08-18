ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lowe’s employees to receive $55M in inflation bonuses, CEO announces

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJc2d_0hM8lvxX00

(NEXSTAR) – Americans are facing inflation levels not seen since the early 1980s, causing the price of nearly everything to rise. With paychecks not stretching as far these days, one national employer is preparing to give its employees bonuses totaling $55 million.

While sharing second quarter sales and earnings results Wednesday, Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said the incremental bonus will go to hourly front-line associates to help them “during this period of high inflation.”

“These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to serve our customers to deliver a best-in-class experience,” Ellison said during Wednesday’s call, The Washington Post reports .

Lowe’s did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment. A spokesperson told The Washington Post that employees will receive the bonus in early September.

The home improvement retailer currently employs more than 300,000 people, the company’s website says .

Student loan borrowers will know ‘soon’ if payment pause extended, Cardona says

Lowe’s isn’t alone in trying to give its employees some relief – Exxon Mobil, the T. Rowe Price Group, and Microsoft are among those opting for midyear raises or bonuses as they not only face inflation but competitive job markets.

America’s consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, have remained mostly resilient even with year-over-year inflation near a four-decade high , rising economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages and borrowing money. Still, overall spending has weakened, and it has shifted increasingly toward things like groceries, and away from less necessary things like electronics, furniture and new clothes.

Inflation continues to pose a severe hardship for many families. Though gasoline prices have fallen from their heights, food, rent, used cars and other necessities have become far more expensive, beyond whatever wage increases most workers have notched.

Despite a still-robust job market, the U.S. economy shrank in the first half of 2022 , raising fears of a potential recession. Growth has been weakening largely as a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes , which are intended to cool the economy and tame high inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#U S Economy#Used Cars#Business Industry#Americans#The Washington Post#Exxon Mobil#The T Rowe Price Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Mortgages
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy