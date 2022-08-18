World's Largest Moth Found Outside Bellevue Garage

Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture

The world's largest moth was found outside someone's garage in Washington state, and officials believe this is the first time one's been spotted in the country.

A University of Washington professor reported seeing an Atlas moth on July 7, according to the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) . The agency didn't confirm it until later that month.

"This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large," Sven Spichiger , WSDA managing entomologist, said in a press release. "Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects , this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of – they are that striking ."

The Atlas moth is the largest known moth in the world and can gain a wingspan up to nearly 10 inches. Officials also shared a few photos of the insect, which appears to be as big, if not bigger, than an adult person's hand.

Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Scientists are puzzled about how it could be in Washington since it's a tropical creature.

"We are not sure it could survive here. USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about this moth and will provide response recommendations, but in the meantime, we hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or whether there might indeed be a population in the area," Spichiger explains.

WSDA did note that this giant insect is a federally quarantined pest, meaning it's illegal to own or sell without a permit from them. They're not a threat to public health, but officials are looking for any additional Atlas moths.

Anyone who believes they spotted the moth in Washington is encouraged to email pestprogram@agr.wa.gov. Make sure to provide the location and, if possible, a photo.

If you're out of state and see an Atlas moth, contact the state's State Plant Regulatory Official or State Plant Health Director.