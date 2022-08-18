ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJR 95.7 The Jet

World's Largest Moth Found Outside Bellevue Garage

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhnhH_0hM8lW5U00
Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture

The world's largest moth was found outside someone's garage in Washington state, and officials believe this is the first time one's been spotted in the country.

A University of Washington professor reported seeing an Atlas moth on July 7, according to the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) . The agency didn't confirm it until later that month.

"This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large," Sven Spichiger , WSDA managing entomologist, said in a press release. "Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects , this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of – they are that striking ."

The Atlas moth is the largest known moth in the world and can gain a wingspan up to nearly 10 inches. Officials also shared a few photos of the insect, which appears to be as big, if not bigger, than an adult person's hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nd1hv_0hM8lW5U00
Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Scientists are puzzled about how it could be in Washington since it's a tropical creature.

"We are not sure it could survive here. USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about this moth and will provide response recommendations, but in the meantime, we hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or whether there might indeed be a population in the area," Spichiger explains.

WSDA did note that this giant insect is a federally quarantined pest, meaning it's illegal to own or sell without a permit from them. They're not a threat to public health, but officials are looking for any additional Atlas moths.

Anyone who believes they spotted the moth in Washington is encouraged to email pestprogram@agr.wa.gov. Make sure to provide the location and, if possible, a photo.

If you're out of state and see an Atlas moth, contact the state's State Plant Regulatory Official or State Plant Health Director.

Comments / 5

Related
kpq.com

Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors

A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Insect#University Of Washington#Wsda#Usda
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Republicans question Gov. Inslee’s intentions as state reaches 900 days of emergency governance

As of this week, Washington residents have lived under emergency governance, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, for 900 straight days. Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Delaware, Illinois, and New York all have emergency governance orders ending in August, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Rhode Island’s Disaster Emergency Plan is set to expire September 2.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
EVERETT, WA
tourcounsel.com

Top 10 Attractions in Seattle (with Map & Photos)

In this article, we will be transported to the wonderful city of Seattle. The attractions of this major county seat in Washington state are sure to interest anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of the US Northwest. This environmentally friendly city is ready to offer comfortable bike paths...
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
8K+
Followers
904
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy