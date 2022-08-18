Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after teen shot dead in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after a teen is dead following a shooting in Gaffney. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road.
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the driver...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect after shooting incident
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. Deputies say at around 3 p.m. the vehicle, pictured above, was involved in a shooting incident at an address on Glendale Road. The suspect fired multiple rounds at a house, hitting it...
Deadly crash blocks Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
A fatal crash has caused a roadblock on Augusta Road, near the intersection of Piedmont Gulf Course Road.
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
4 injured in overnight shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An overnight shooting injured four people Saturday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded around 2 a.m. to Grove Street. Upon arrival, police found four people with gunshot wounds. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Detectives are investigating the shooting at this time and will […]
FOX Carolina
Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20. Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate. This annual event draws teams from law enforcement...
FOX Carolina
1 arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after they fled from deputies and crashed on Saturday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to an isolated incident on Knight Road just after 2 p.m. They said the suspect fled the scene in...
Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing from scene in Greenville Co.
A suspect crashed their vehicle after fleeing from a scene in Piedmont.
Missing Greenville woman found safely
32-year-old Nina Lachelle Cox originally went missing roughly three weeks ago on July 29th near Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, but has since been located safely.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
Man denied bond following fight that led to shooting in Greenville Co.
A man was denied bond following a fight that led to a shooting Wednesday evening in Greenville County.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
FOX Carolina
Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar coming soon to Greenville
From cakes to candy, pies and everything in between, if you can request it on your milkshake, Lisa said you can have it as an order at The Crazy Mason in Greenville.
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in Cherokee Co.
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
