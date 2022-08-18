ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after teen shot dead in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after a teen is dead following a shooting in Gaffney. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the driver...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect after shooting incident

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. Deputies say at around 3 p.m. the vehicle, pictured above, was involved in a shooting incident at an address on Glendale Road. The suspect fired multiple rounds at a house, hitting it...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

4 injured in overnight shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An overnight shooting injured four people Saturday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded around 2 a.m. to Grove Street. Upon arrival, police found four people with gunshot wounds. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Detectives are investigating the shooting at this time and will […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20. Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate. This annual event draws teams from law enforcement...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC

