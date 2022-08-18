Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
McKean Township Man Trying to Purchase Puppy Falls Victim to Scam
A McKean Township man recently fell victim to a gift card scam while trying to purchase a puppy, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 59-year-old victim reported it to troopers Saturday morning. He told State Police he was using Facebook to purchase a puppy through a chihuahua puppies page, and...
Identity confirmed in Elmer Avenue shooting death of 16-year-old girl
The victim in an Elmer Avenue fatal shooting has been confirmed to be 16-year-old Emily Keiper, a teenager who was entering her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Rollover accident in Springboro sends two patients to the hospital
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, Springboro Fire Department and Ambulance Service along with Fellow’s Club EMS and Albion Volunteer Fire Department #62 were dispatched to a reported two car accident. This accident was a rollover accident with reported possible entrapment at the intersection of Springboro Road and South Hickernell Road. Upon arrival crews […]
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident
(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
explore venango
Man Seriously Injured in Forest County Crash
Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County, toward the roadway’s intersection with Back Street. Lamoreaux attempted to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and lost control of his 2016...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
wesb.com
Olean Inmate of Potter County Arrested on Warrant
An Olean man and inmate of the Potter County Jail was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Austin K. App on an active bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
Missing man found dead in Town of Wales
The Buffalo Police Department announced today that a man reported missing on Tuesday was found dead in the Town of Wales.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting
City of Erie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near E. Lake Rd. and Dunn Blvd. Officers were on the scene for a few hours to gather evidence. Multiple shots were fired, and a male victim...
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
Founder of Mercy Flight passes away
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
