Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?
In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
The Most Recommended Places To Buy Sweet Corn In Northern Illinois
Summer is winding down and we're thigh-deep into sweet corn season but there is still time to grab some to enjoy during your Labor Day weekend cookout. Though you can probably find some at a nearby supermarket, there are plenty of locally grown choices. This is a great opportunity to truly shop local and support area farmers.
Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt
While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
The Best Burger In Illinois? Foodie Website Says This Is It
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Did You Know Illinois Is Home To World’s Largest Pizza Slice?
At this pizza place in Illinois, their slice is as big as a full pie. The Ideal Lunch In Illinois Is A Big Slice Of Pizza. When I was in high school, my friends and I were always looking for the next best slice of pizza. We could usually find a great deal for just a couple of bucks and it would include a soda. The mom-and-pop pizza joints were everywhere, so there were plenty of places to grab a big slice. Nowadays, it's a lot harder to find a giant slice of pizza. That's why when I hear about one, I get excited.
Big News Announced For World’s Largest Corn Maze In Illinois
The world's largest corn maze located in Illinois announced this year's opening day and theme. I realize that corn mazes are a big deal in Illinois. I'm sad to admit that I've never experienced one. I guess I missed out on the big craze. I don't even remember any being around when I was a kid. By the time they became popular, I felt like I was too old to enjoy them.
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series In U.S. Is From Illinois
These ghost hunters and filmmakers from Illinois were recently honored with a special award for their paranormal documentary streaming series. Illinois Has A Long History Of Paranormal Activity. Through the years, Illinois has developed a reputation for paranormal activity. The history of the state includes lots of tragedies. That will...
Gross! You Won’t Believe What Wisconsin Is Dipping In Their Beer
Food combinations can tell a lot about a person, I think. Is the person a genius by mixing flavors whether it seems normal or not? Does the person's love for (insert food combo here) make you question their taste in a negative way? Are they the kind of person who will literally eat anything even if for shock value?
Salmonella Alert: Blue Diamond Recalls Almonds Sold In Illinois
Not being the sharpest tool in the shed as a child, when I was younger I thought that the easiest and simplest way to avoid getting Salmonella was to just not eat salmon. Seemed easy enough to my 12 year old brain. However, after being diagnosed with Salmonella infection upon...
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
Yikes! Illinois’ Most Dangerous Animal Has Big Scary Movie Energy
Just seeing one of these things brings shivers down my spine. That said, I have never seen one in person, and based on what I've noticed on the internet, there aren't many pics to back up my fears. Explored Planet took a deep dive and looked at the most menacing...
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
Make Some Extra Cash Picking Pumpkins at One Illinois Farm Next Month
I may be a bit premature on this, but yesterday I took down all the 'Hello Summer' type decor in my home. Yes, I realize it is technically still summer until September 22, but my kids' first day of school was yesterday and it feels like still having summer signs up in our home is just mocking them.
Big Snapchat Lawsuit Settled in Illinois; Here’s How to Get Your Cash
Let's just say you missed out on the big Facebook payday, you won't want to miss out on this one. In case you forgot, there was a massive Facebook class action lawsuit totaling $645M for users in Illinois. If you filed in time, and were a Facebook user, of course,...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
