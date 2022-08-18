WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role. Gore has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisory to the commissioner, a move the tour described Friday as a player advocate to further strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players. The hiring comes at a crucial time for the tour, which is coping with a Saudi-funded rival tour that already has led to 26 tour players signing up for LIV Golf. Earlier this week, Tiger Woods flew to Delaware for a meeting of only top players that was partly about a strategy for the tour. Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion who serves on the PGA Tour board, said Gore’s work at the USGA led to a “complete 180” in players’ relationships with organizers of the U.S. Open. He said it now ranks among the top two majors for how players are treated and the feedback they can provide.

