US News and World Report
Shilese Jones Sprints to Lead at US Gymnastics Championships
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so...
Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain. At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever.” She watched the 2021 U.S. Championships from the stands and caught the Olympics on TV, wondering if the dream that once appeared so tantalizingly close had slipped out of reach, maybe for good. Nope. There McClain was on Sunday night during the final night of the 2022 championships, the talent that had always been apparent on full display, buoyed by a self-belief borne out of a mix of loss, grief and determination.
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Dina Asher-Smith praised for shattering ‘massive taboo’ around periods in sport
GB sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot appealed for more funding into research to help combat the effects of the menstrual cycle, adding: ‘I still think it’s quite shocking that it’s taboo’
Former U.S. Ambassador Predicts Brittney Griner Will Return Home In Two-For-Two Prisoner Swap
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson predicts U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are both imprisoned in Russia, will be released in a two-for-two prisoner swap. The Hill reports that Richardson made the comments on Griner’s release on ABC‘s This Week. “I’m optimistic. I think...
Washington Examiner
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson set to become first trans woman to win LPGA Tour card
A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.
Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)
Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career. Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second...
NFL・
10-Year-Old Powerlifter Jordan Mica Sets New Deadlift & Squat California State Records
The sport of powerlifting is open to everyone, regardless of their age. The fact that some older athletes steal the spotlight has been demonstrated numerous times. The sport of powerlifting has also attracted some extremely young athletes, whose feats of strength provide hope for the future. A good example of this is Jordan Mica, who is just ten years old but is already making significant strides in the powerlifting world.
Konnor McClain rallies to stunning all-around victory at U.S. gymnastics championships
Konnor McClain, who missed out on making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, rallied past Shilese Jones in the final for her first national title.
CNBC
U.S. Open ticket prices surge ahead of Serena Williams' final tournament
Ticket sites are seeing strong demand for Serena Williams' final tournament before retirement. The first three nights of the U.S. Open are sold out, according to the U.S. Tennis Association. Prices for this year's Women's Final have surged in recent days, with the average price jumping from $768 to $1,289,...
AOL Corp
2 U.S. Gymnasts Just Made History at the National Championships & May Be Headed for the Olympics Again
Two familiar faces just made history at the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Championships, and we might be seeing them headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. Jordan Chiles, 21, and Jade Carey, 22, who both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, each made their return at this summer's National Championships. And while this may seem unsurprising, considering both just competed last summer in the Olympics, the two actually made history as the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow a season of NCAA college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, as noted by NBC Sports.
Dennis Rodman plans to go to Russia for Brittney Griner
“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman said to NBC. “I'm trying to go this week.”
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
GOLF・
AOL Corp
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman says he 'got permission' to go to Russia to help seek Brittney Griner's release
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman plans to travel to Russia to help negotiate the release of WNBA champion Brittney Griner, NBC News reported. Griner remains wrongfully detained, according to the U.S. government, and was sentenced earlier this month to nine years in prison on alleged drug charges. Her team has already appealed while U.S. and Russian diplomats discuss potential prison exchanges.
Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role. Gore has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisory to the commissioner, a move the tour described Friday as a player advocate to further strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players. The hiring comes at a crucial time for the tour, which is coping with a Saudi-funded rival tour that already has led to 26 tour players signing up for LIV Golf. Earlier this week, Tiger Woods flew to Delaware for a meeting of only top players that was partly about a strategy for the tour. Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion who serves on the PGA Tour board, said Gore’s work at the USGA led to a “complete 180” in players’ relationships with organizers of the U.S. Open. He said it now ranks among the top two majors for how players are treated and the feedback they can provide.
GOLF・
San Francisco Police Officer Catching Serious Heat Over Brittney Griner Meme
A veteran member of the San Francisco Police Department is catching heat over a meme mocking WNBA player Brittney Griner. He posted the image to his personal Facebook page, drawing a lot of criticism. Ernie Ferrando posted a meme to his personal social media page mocking Griner, who was sentenced...
Great Britain win men’s sprint relay before error proves costly in women’s race
Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.The men profited from a blunder by Germany to win in a championship record time of 37.67 seconds, finishing ahead of France to take the title for a fourth successive time.Jeremiah Azu was fast out of the blocks on the opening leg and crisp changes enabled Zharnel Hughes and Jona Efoloko to continue the momentum before Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished strongly.That moment when you produce a Championship record 🔥🥇 @Jeremiah_Azu 🥇 @zharnel_hughes 🥇 @j_efoloko23...
BBC
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
Yardbarker
Joni Jurmo, Finland fall to Canada in gold medal game at 2022 World Juniors
Team Finland, featuring Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo, fell 3–2 in overtime against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship on Saturday evening. Jurmo logged 16:34 — the fifth-most ice time of Team Finland’s seven dressed defenders — and...
NHL・
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain win 60 medals to finish second in medal table
Great Britain won 60 medals as they finished second in the medal table behind host nation Germany at the European Championships in Munich. Meanwhile, a further 27 medals were won at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, where GB ended the competition second to hosts Italy. British teams topped the...
