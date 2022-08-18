ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: North Dakota Nutrition

By Joe Rinaldi
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3DfB_0hM8hiaU00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET )— For our August 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health . She also serves on the board for the North Dakota Nutrition Council . Johnke discussed the importance of nutrition in North Dakota, one of the largest agricultural states in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest […]
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Getting wild with Brew at the Zoo

BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo. This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

An event to stop bullying and brings positivity in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One group in our area is raising awareness this weekend with a motorcycle and car cruise, to stop bullying and bring positivity and education to all ages. Sunday, August 21, at 10 AM, begins the first official fundraiser for the Bis-Man chapter “Bridging The Gap” — a chapter of the national […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact […]
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota National Guard holds weekend field training in Kimball Bottoms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kimball Bottoms has more traffic than usual this weekend. The North Dakota National Guard’s 957 engineer company will be using the river for their field training exercise. These are some of the soldiers going through the training this year to assemble and disassemble this large...
MILITARY
Hot 97-5

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Williams
KX News

Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary […]
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, school hallways will be packed with students going to class. St. Mary’s and Shiloh start school on Thursday and Bismarck Public Schools starts next week. One school located north of Bismarck had desks filled with students Tuesday. Out on the prairie, there is a...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dakota Nutrition#Kx Conversation#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role. The Douglas County Department […]
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy