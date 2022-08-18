KX Conversation: North Dakota Nutrition
For our August 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health . She also serves on the board for the North Dakota Nutrition Council . Johnke discussed the importance of nutrition in North Dakota, one of the largest agricultural states in the country.
