ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals catcher MJ Melendez shows support for injured Little Leaguer

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — During Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez showed his support for a Little Leaguer who was injured earlier this week .

Easton Oliverson is a 12-year-old outfielder and pitcher from Utah. While in Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series, he fell off a bunk bed, fracturing his skull and cheekbones causing bleeding on the inside of his skull.

Oliverson was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. According to his family on Facebook , he has since been taken off sedation, is talking and a feeding tube has been removed.

Melendez sported blue tape on his wrist during Tuesday’s game that read, “#PrayforEaston.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcDlO_0hM8hfwJ00
Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Keeping you in my prayers Easton! Stay strong buddy

@mjmelendez7

Melendez is joined by MLB All-Star Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers who sent a message to Oliverson and his family.

Royals Hunter Dozier shows off new baby in family picture

I don’t think we can emphasize enough how grateful we are for the love, support, and prayers. Jace wanted me to emphasize that while Easton is making TREMENDOUS progress, he still has a very long road ahead. We are asking for you to continue to send prayers. We know that Easton is capable, but with his prayer army behind him-he can be unstoppable!

Oliverson’s family via Facebook

Oliverson’s team is scheduled to play their first game of the Little League World Series on Friday at 2 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Minneapolis, MN
Kansas City, MO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Hunter Dozier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Mlb#Kansas City Royals#Sports#The Minnesota Twins#A Little Leaguer#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Facebook Oliverson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy