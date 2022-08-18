Royals catcher MJ Melendez shows support for injured Little Leaguer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — During Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez showed his support for a Little Leaguer who was injured earlier this week .

Easton Oliverson is a 12-year-old outfielder and pitcher from Utah. While in Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series, he fell off a bunk bed, fracturing his skull and cheekbones causing bleeding on the inside of his skull.

Oliverson was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. According to his family on Facebook , he has since been taken off sedation, is talking and a feeding tube has been removed.

Melendez sported blue tape on his wrist during Tuesday’s game that read, “#PrayforEaston.”

Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Keeping you in my prayers Easton! Stay strong buddy @mjmelendez7

Melendez is joined by MLB All-Star Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers who sent a message to Oliverson and his family.

I don’t think we can emphasize enough how grateful we are for the love, support, and prayers. Jace wanted me to emphasize that while Easton is making TREMENDOUS progress, he still has a very long road ahead. We are asking for you to continue to send prayers. We know that Easton is capable, but with his prayer army behind him-he can be unstoppable! Oliverson’s family via Facebook

Oliverson’s team is scheduled to play their first game of the Little League World Series on Friday at 2 p.m. Central Time.

