Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street

(Nick Papantonis)

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is investigating the undetermined death of a young girl near Columbus Street.

On Thursday at approximately 4:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection with Elizabeth Street. Officers started searching the area and located a wrecked Dodge Charger in the woods just off the intersection of Columbus Street and State Route 520.

A young female driver, who was determined to be a minor, was removed from the vehicle by officers who administered CPR, but the girl succumbed to her injuries.

A passenger was located some distance away from the vehicle and transported by Ware County EMS to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment.

As the investigation continues, Waycross PD asks that anyone with information on this incident call 911 or the Waycross PD at 912-287-2924 to remain anonymous.

