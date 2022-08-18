Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
clearpublicist.com
Ravenna male will make a go to Kearney Chamber promoting | Community Information
RAVENNA — Do not quit your day task. As a substitute, feed your passion in your spare time. Which is the assistance of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-generated podcast showcasing persons who reveal how they obtained their goals. His spouse in the undertaking...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home to community support
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Starting Friday, the museum will have admission for just $5 throughout the Kool-Aid Days weekend. Then coming up on Sunday, there will be an egg drop contest. The museum will provide supplies so...
KSNB Local4
Grand parade held in celebration of Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit ‘kooler’ than usual Saturday morning. The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade kicked off early this morning. Agencies from around the city paraded down Second Street with music, costumes, creative floats and candy for the kids. Several...
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
KSNB Local4
Three-vehicle crash in Merrick County sends one to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fog is believed to be the cause of a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Grand Island. According to the Merrick County Sherriff’s office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. The report states that a Nissan Murano was...
foxnebraska.com
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Kearney Hub
Kearney will get AT&T store, but when?
KEARNEY — An AT&T sign went up at 3901 Second Ave. on Thursday, ending the mystery of what business would occupy the vacant building at one of Kearney’s busiest intersections. A crew from The Sign Center continued its sign-hanging work at the AT&T site on Friday. Liberty Cleaners...
