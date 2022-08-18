Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
C.P Company Conquers City Living With FW22 Metropolis Series
Italy-based brand C.P. Company is kicking off its Fall/Winter 2022 offering with its new Metropolis Series. Inspired by the brand’s signature Metropolis jacket, the limited-edition offering uses outerwear and more as a means of conquering city living. With an industrial-focused design cadence, the series’ jackets utilize contemporary fabrics and manufacturing processing for forward-facing products. Just like the Dynafil parka that was introduced in 1999 as part of the brand’s Urban Protection range, the Metropolis series harbors the same utilitarian design cadence.
hypebeast.com
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
hypebeast.com
REVERSIBLE Launches New Marketplace Connecting People to the Fashion World
Merging the connectivity of social media with the accessibility of online shopping, REVERSIBLE looks to revolutionize the e-commerce experience with its new digital marketplace. Boasting three key functions, the platform unites brands and retailers to make endless searching a thing of the past. Collaborating with a range of global retailers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Malbon and Nike Release a Convertible Jacket in Four Colors
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Nike on numerous occasions, often times bringing to life designs and logos from Nike Golf’s past. The two brands have joined forces once again to release a convertible jacket with Nike’s Storm-FIT technology. Constructed from 100% nylon, the jacket is a classic coach’s...
hypebeast.com
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
hypebeast.com
Baby-G Joins 'Sailor Moon' for an Evening-Themed Watch
Casio’s Baby-G line of durable watches has just launched a collaboration with Sailor Moon. The smaller counterpart to the G-SHOCK, the Baby-G BA110XSM-2A sits at 43 x 46 mm and tells time via both a digital and analog display. The inner semi-transparent blue bezel references an evening sky while...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases New Collaboration With Tekla
As a design agency, JJJJound essentially has free reign to work on whatever product projects they’d like, but fashion and footwear have certainly been its niches. In recent memory, the brand has linked up with the likes of ASICS to produce a duo of ultra-clean GEL-KAYANO 14 collaborations, Reebok for an NPC II team-up and MAD et LEN for graphite-scented candles. And now it’s slated to expand its portfolio with a new project with Tekla Fabrics.
hypebeast.com
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
hypebeast.com
Land Rover Announces Its Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
Car enthusiasts from all over the world will be headed down to Pebble Beach this weekend to enjoy the final days of Monterey Car Week. Nearly every luxury manufacturer participates in a series of auto shows and VIP events to show off new automobiles and auto memorabilia, and one that is on the list is Land Rover. The British car maker had a show-stopping moment when it officially unveiled its extremely limited Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Baby Star, atmos, and Reebok Come Together for Ramen Snack-Inspired Classic Leathers
After offering a first look at the upcoming Japanese Izakaya-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Mids, atmos Tokyo now joins forces with Reebok and Japanese snack company Oyatsu for special-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Baby Star Ramen is a popular savory crunchy noodle snack that’s been sold in Japan’s supermarkets and convenience stores since 1959. As part of a series of unconventional collaborations including a recently-introduced Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen now dresses a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers in playful over-the-top iconography.
hypebeast.com
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
hypebeast.com
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Drops Capsule With Emerging Brand New York Old Friends
With Jeff Staple, New York continues to reign as the epicenter of expanded creativity. The designer’s clothing imprint STAPLE has now linked with Tori Simokov’s emerging brand New York Old Friends for a capsule collection. Imbued with flower graphics, the collaboration is inspired by the idea of giving...
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang's "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection Keeps Upcycling at its Core
Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang is known for defying the traditional through deconstructed double-take-worthy styles that speak for themselves. The rising designer often takes inspiration from her heritage together with past life experiences and now presents her “Re-Work.2” capsule collection. Acting as a follow-up to the “Re-Work” range...
hypebeast.com
Bugatti Unveils the W16 MISTRAL Roadster
To close off the final chapter of its internal combustion engine era with a bang, Bugatti unveils an all-new W16 MISTRAL, the last car to ever run its definitive W16 powertrain and the first new roadster from the automaker in a decade. The open-top supercar takes inspiration from the classic 1934 Bugatti Type 57 Grand Raid – a sporty roadster made for long rallies featuring a v-shaped windscreen and aerodynamic contours inspired by aircraft features.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate" Has as Official Release Date
It is no surprise that the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has become a staple in the modern lifestyle and fashion trends for fans around the globe. The coveted silhouette continues to expand with a stacked lineup of releases and restocks. Earlier this month, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has also popped up in “Flax” and “Jade Ash”. Despite Ye‘s recent controversial comments accusing the German sportswear brand of utilizing his designs without his permission, it has not slowed the steady stream of releases with the popular silhouette.
Comments / 0