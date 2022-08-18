Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Yardbarker
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
NHL・
Yardbarker
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole explodes from dugout after Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge
Entering play Sunday, the New York Yankees had lost three straight and 25 of their last 37 games. So, tensions are understandably high in the Bronx. During the finale of a four-game set with the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, that tension boiled over for Yankees' starter Gerrit Cole, who wasn't even in the game.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Players Show Off A Fresh Look For A Road Trip
After a 5-1 homestand in which they took two out of three from the Milwaukee Brewers and swept the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed out west and will begin an eight-game road trip. Their first stop: Arizona. To celebrate going out west, the Cardinals all left Busch...
Comments / 0