NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag

As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers

According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard

Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance

When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
Cardinals Players Show Off A Fresh Look For A Road Trip

After a 5-1 homestand in which they took two out of three from the Milwaukee Brewers and swept the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed out west and will begin an eight-game road trip. Their first stop: Arizona. To celebrate going out west, the Cardinals all left Busch...
