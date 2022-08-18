Prince Harry has visited Rwanda and met the country’s president, Paul Kagame, it was revealed Monday. The president’s official social accounts posted images of Harry meeting Kagame on Monday morning, saying on Twitter that he received the royal in his role as president of African Parks. The post came after Harry was spotted in Mozambique last week, reportedly hosting a conservation tour of the Bazaruto Archipelago, which is also managed by African Parks. Harry and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy are known to have visited Bazaruto island. Local tourism boss Yassin Amuji told MailOnline: “He was simple and humble and very polite even when guests at the hotel were coming up to take pictures. I have seen Prince Harry coming to this area since he was in his twenties and enjoying his holidays to Bazaruto. I know he will come back and hopefully bring his family next time.”Read it at MailOnline

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO