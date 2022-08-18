Read full article on original website
Fivio Foreign Drops New Track and Music Video “London Freestyle”
A few months after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign has returned with some new music. Accompanied by an official video, “London Freestyle” hears the New York drill rapper reflect on his newfound success in the music industry and the pressure to keep moving upwards.
Macklemore Delivers New Track and Video "Maniac"
On Friday dropped off a new cut, “Maniac,” featuring rising artist Windser and production by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The comeback track, which arrives after the Seattle artist’s previous single, “Chant,” comes with an accompanying Jake Magraw-directed music video that pays homage to Outkast’s 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
Prince Harry, on Low-Profile African Tour, Stops in Rwanda, Meets President Paul Kagame
Prince Harry has visited Rwanda and met the country’s president, Paul Kagame, it was revealed Monday. The president’s official social accounts posted images of Harry meeting Kagame on Monday morning, saying on Twitter that he received the royal in his role as president of African Parks. The post came after Harry was spotted in Mozambique last week, reportedly hosting a conservation tour of the Bazaruto Archipelago, which is also managed by African Parks. Harry and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy are known to have visited Bazaruto island. Local tourism boss Yassin Amuji told MailOnline: “He was simple and humble and very polite even when guests at the hotel were coming up to take pictures. I have seen Prince Harry coming to this area since he was in his twenties and enjoying his holidays to Bazaruto. I know he will come back and hopefully bring his family next time.”Read it at MailOnline
The Game and Big Sean Work for a Moving Company In New "Stupid" Music Video
A week removed from The Game releasing his latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind — which was made alongside record producer Hit-Boy — and it has already been met with thunderous applause. Even Shaq took to social media to say that all 31 songs on the record are certified bangers. Promotion on Game’s behalf is still rolling right along as he has just released his latest music video for “Stupid” which features Big Sean.
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
Makoto Taniguchi Reflects on Human Perception in New Exhibition
On view at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND until September 4. Makoto Taniguchi is a Japanese artist who creates intricate mirrored-box paintings that contemplate human perception. For his latest solo exhibition, Where is your ♡? at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND, Taniguchi presents 10 new large-scale works that invite endless observation. The exhibition begins by...
Climate Activists Glued Their Hands to a Statue at the Vatican
One of the city-state’s most valuable artworks. As climate concerns become all the more pressing, activists have taken new measures to grip the world’s attention. In recent times, an Italian organization known as Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) have been targeting museums as a way to raise more awareness.
Kid Cudi Shows off Custom Givenchy Outfits for His 'To the Moon' Tour
Kid Cudi has never been one to shy away from making strong fashion statement. His most recent fits for his To the Moon tour have proven that he continues to stay on-top of the style game as he kicked off the tour in custom head-to-toe Givenchy. The tour blasted off...
Rod Wave's 'Beautiful Mind' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Rod Wave is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with Beautiful Mind. The record debuts with a total of of 115,000 equivalent album units, including 113,000 in streaming equivalent album units (157.73 million on-demand streams of the 24 tracks), 2,000 in album sales and a minor sum in track equivalent album units. Beautiful Mind marks the artist’s second chart-topper after SoulFly and is his fourth consecutive top 10 effort, following Pray 4 Love in 2020 and Ghetto Gospel in No. 10.
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
Mike Dean on Scrapping 'Ye' Weeks Before Release: "Anything Can Happen, Especially Kanye"
Mike Dean has opened up about his experience working on Ye, the 2018 studio album Kanye West scrapped just weeks before its due date. In a recent interview with Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning, the record producer and multi-instrumentalist shared, “Till it’s over, anything can happen, especially Kanye.” Dean further explained that despite the fact that they only had a few weeks to finish the new record, he was pleased with how it turned out. “In Wyoming, for the Ye album, we had 10 songs, I guess. And we were trying to do a seven-song album. I came in one day and he’d erased the whole board and said ‘We’re starting over.’ That’s what happened. And we did it in like two weeks. We made seven songs and it came out pretty good.”
JJJJound Teases New Collaboration With Tekla
As a design agency, JJJJound essentially has free reign to work on whatever product projects they’d like, but fashion and footwear have certainly been its niches. In recent memory, the brand has linked up with the likes of ASICS to produce a duo of ultra-clean GEL-KAYANO 14 collaborations, Reebok for an NPC II team-up and MAD et LEN for graphite-scented candles. And now it’s slated to expand its portfolio with a new project with Tekla Fabrics.
Björk Announces New Album 'Fossora'
Björk is set to release her 10th studio album, Fossora, inspired by the grief she has experienced following the 2018 passing of her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, according to a new interview with The Guardian. Fossora, the feminine version of the Latin word for “digger,” will feature...
Silk Sonic's Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' Goes Platinum
An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s super duo Silk Sonic, has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry of Association of America (RIAA). The record has sold over a million units in the United States since its release in November...
