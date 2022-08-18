Read full article on original website
We Support Indiana State Football
Indiana State is not a power when it comes to FCS football, but they have been a fairly regular fixture on Purdue’s schedule over the last 25 years or so. This season is the first of a three games set (The other two coming in 2024 and 2026) where the Trees come to West Lafayette. They will be a heavy underdog in all three games, but as the only scholarship FCS school in the state Purdue is happy to do them a favor by giving them a nice check to come up to West Lafayette.
Purdue Volleyball: 2022 Season Preview
Purdue volleyball is quietly one of the most productive sports on campus, as they have made the NCAA tournament for seven straight seasons, including two Elite Eight appearances in the past two seasons. Dave Shondell and his staff have been in place since 2003, and that stability among the best in the nation. However, this season will provide some new challenges. There will be a lot of opportunities for some new faces to make their marks, and how well those opportunities are seized will determine how far Purdue can go.
11 Days to Purdue Football: Jack Albers & Tee Denson
It is another double player day, including a starter from last year. Louisville, KY (St. Xavier HS) Yes, Albers is about fifth string on the depth chart when it comes to being a quarterback, but he is still a starter that started all 13 games last year. Where, do you ask? He is the holder on placekicks, which is a critically important position when Mitchell Fineran is one of the better kickers in college football.
