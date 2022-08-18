Purdue volleyball is quietly one of the most productive sports on campus, as they have made the NCAA tournament for seven straight seasons, including two Elite Eight appearances in the past two seasons. Dave Shondell and his staff have been in place since 2003, and that stability among the best in the nation. However, this season will provide some new challenges. There will be a lot of opportunities for some new faces to make their marks, and how well those opportunities are seized will determine how far Purdue can go.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO