ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Landmarks unveils 2022 ’10 Most Endangered’ list

Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered landmarks throughout the state. The organization says the places on the list often face a multitude of problems, including abandonment, neglect, or owners who lack money for repairs. This year’s list features seven new landmarks and three repeats...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb talks next overseas trip

Governor Eric Holcomb joins us to discuss an overseas mission to make Indiana a major player in the high stakes battle for the next big wave in innovation. The governor talks about what he hopes to accomplish on this latest trip.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WIBC.com

Indiana GOP Chooses Nominee to Replace Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–The Indiana Republican Party has picked its GOP nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. The nominee they have selected is Rudy Yakym. Yakym, 38, was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. He also has been endorsed by Walorksi’s husband, Dean Swihart. Currently, he is an executive with the Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Applications sought for ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’ program

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says Hoosier companies can now apply for the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in Indiana, determined through employer reports and employee surveys. The chamber says companies must have a minimum of 15 employees to be eligible. To...
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Crouch
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Celebrating Indiana’s only president

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farms#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hoosier Homestead
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Chamber CEO: Ultium project an ‘ideal fit’ for New Carlisle site

The chief executive officer of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce says a proposed electric vehicle battery plant in St. Joseph County would be one of the largest projects ever for the region and could mean more than 1,000 jobs and over $2 billion in investment. Still, Jeff Rea says several key steps must occur before Ohio-based Ultium Cells LLC decides to build the manufacturing plant in northern Indiana. The company, a joint venture between General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution, has filed a tax abatement application with the county to build a factory in the town of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
wbaa.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy