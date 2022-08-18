Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Landmarks unveils 2022 ’10 Most Endangered’ list
Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered landmarks throughout the state. The organization says the places on the list often face a multitude of problems, including abandonment, neglect, or owners who lack money for repairs. This year’s list features seven new landmarks and three repeats...
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb talks next overseas trip
Governor Eric Holcomb joins us to discuss an overseas mission to make Indiana a major player in the high stakes battle for the next big wave in innovation. The governor talks about what he hopes to accomplish on this latest trip.
WIBC.com
Indiana GOP Chooses Nominee to Replace Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind.–The Indiana Republican Party has picked its GOP nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. The nominee they have selected is Rudy Yakym. Yakym, 38, was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. He also has been endorsed by Walorksi’s husband, Dean Swihart. Currently, he is an executive with the Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.
Inside Indiana Business
Applications sought for ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’ program
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says Hoosier companies can now apply for the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in Indiana, determined through employer reports and employee surveys. The chamber says companies must have a minimum of 15 employees to be eligible. To...
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Indiana provider, hospitals prepare for new abortion law
In less than a month, Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect. Right now, many abortion providers in the state are grappling about what to do next.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
Fox 59
Celebrating Indiana’s only president
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
Inside Indiana Business
Chamber CEO: Ultium project an ‘ideal fit’ for New Carlisle site
The chief executive officer of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce says a proposed electric vehicle battery plant in St. Joseph County would be one of the largest projects ever for the region and could mean more than 1,000 jobs and over $2 billion in investment. Still, Jeff Rea says several key steps must occur before Ohio-based Ultium Cells LLC decides to build the manufacturing plant in northern Indiana. The company, a joint venture between General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution, has filed a tax abatement application with the county to build a factory in the town of New Carlisle.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Officials link Indiana deer deaths to deadly viral disease
INDIANA — A viral disease has been found in dead deer in Indiana. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was confirmed to be in deer found in Franklin County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday. Officials said EHD affects white-tailed deer and is common in the United States....
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
wbaa.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
