Normonatremia Tied to Outcomes in Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Serum sodium levels in the lower end of the normal range are associated with inferior outcomes in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) in the first-line setting, according to research published in Frontiers in Oncology. Researchers found that patients with serum sodium levels...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy Linked With Improved Quality of Life

Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy appears to maintain or improve quality of life in patients with solid tumor malignancies, when compared with treatments that do not include ICIs, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in JAMA Network Open. Investigators performed a meta-analysis of 34 randomized controlled trials involving...
Gemcitabine/Docetaxel Treats Nonmuscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

(HealthDay News) — Gemcitabine plus docetaxel may be an alternative treatment for high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), according to a study published in the September issue of The Journal of Urology. Ian M. McElree, from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and colleagues conducted a retrospective review of...
