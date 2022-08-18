ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Widespread snow expected to hit Colorado's peaks this weekend

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Markus Novak (iStock).

It's official – snow is on the radar for some of Colorado's peaks this weekend and it's likely to be more than a few negligible flurries.

According to Mountain-Forecast.com, many of Colorado's highest peaks will see some fresh powder on Friday night, including Pikes Peak with 2.4 inches expected, Mount of the Holy Cross with 3.2 inches expected, La Plata Peak with 4 inches expected, Mount Princeton with 2.4 inches expected, Mount Wilson with 1.2 inches expected, and Crestone Peak with about 2 inches expected. This snow will likely be restricted to the highest elevation terrain found around the state, though cold precipitation should be expected elsewhere.

Obviously, those aren't huge snow totals, but it is some of the first snow of the year (a first dusting was reported on Wednesday morning in the Alma area) and it represents a change of seasons that may impact outdoor recreation plans. Those camping should start to expect much colder nighttime temperatures (likely to bring out the tarantulas) and those climbing Colorado's higher peaks should consider packing additional traction tools in their bag, like microspikes, should they encounter snowy or icy conditions during their hikes.

First snow of the season typically falls around this time of the year, so there's nothing too shocking there. It will probably still be a couple months before snowfall has an impact on Coloradans outside of the outdoor recreation and mountain climbing communities.

