Boulder, CO

CU Boulder student sexually assaulted in residence hall

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 3 days ago
The University of Colorado in Boulder. Getty images

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating a sexual assault at a residence hall.

A man knocked on a student's door around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Village North, grabbed her and then sexually assaulted her, according to an alert from the university.

The man is college aged and is around 6 feet tall. He has dirty blond hair and was wearing a white or gray shirt and sweatpants, police said.

Students should use caution when opening their door, police said. They asked students to verbally confirm people's identity before allowing them into a residence hall.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 303-492-6666 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

