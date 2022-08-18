ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
