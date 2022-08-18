ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rittenberg
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football releases video of scrimmage in Spartan Stadium

Michigan State football gave fans a look at their 2nd scrimmage. The 2022 season can’t get here soon enough for the Spartans. It looks like Mel Tucker let Payton Thorne air it out on Sunday. Thorne had a breakout season last year (3,420 yards passing, 27 TDs), and picked up right where he left off. He hit a multitude of wideouts down the field for big plays.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Espn#College Athletics#Cbs#American Football#College Football#Nbc#The Big Ten Network
saturdaytradition.com

R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022

R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

HBO reveals first glimpse of Bryant Gumbel's interview with B1G commissioner Kevin Warren

B1G commissioner Kevin Warren may have replaced SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as the biggest deal maker in college sports right now. Under Warren, the conference just signed a multi-billion dollar contract with FOX, CBS, and NBC to televise Big Ten games and in the future, will add Pac 12 powerhouses USC and UCLA to the conference in the upcoming future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

How to Bet UFC 278 in Michigan Online With Best Sportsbook Apps, Promos

UFC 278 is going down tonight, and those in Michigan who are looking to bet with the market’s top apps and sportsbook promos have landed in the right spot. A mix of risk-free first bets, guaranteed payouts, and no-brainer offers sets up the perfect mix for one of the month’s most highly anticipated sports betting events.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Warren addresses possibility of paying players, potential future membership number for B1G

Kevin Warren addressed the possibility of paying players and adding more schools to the B1G in an interview for HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Warren did an interview with Gumbel that will air on Tuesday. In that interview, Gumbel brought up the idea of paying B1G athletes in the future to Warren. When asked if players could be compensated, Warren said:
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early

Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

DraftKings MI Promo Code Is Best Bet For UFC 278 in Michigan

The DraftKings MI promo code provides the best way for anyone in Michigan to bet on UFC 278. This promo code offers an instant bonus when you wager on any fight. As far as UFC 278 promos are concern, this one is a cut above the rest. DraftKings Sportsbook. States:...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Caesars Sportsbook NJ Promo Code Gets Biggest Weekend Bonus

Whether you’re in New Jersey or another eligible state, our Caesars Sportsbook NJ promo code is providing a massive risk-free opportunity for first-time customers. Through our special Caesars Sportsbook NJ promo code SATURDAY15, new users receive a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Bet on UFC 278, MLB, and more this weekend completely risk-free after registering an account through our promo links on this page.
GAMBLING
saturdaytradition.com

Mic'd up: Ohio State DT Taron Vincent gives fans an all-access pass to fall camp

Ohio State football is just a few weeks away from their home opener against Notre Dame. Taron Vincent gave fans an inside look at what happens at fall camp. Vincent demonstrated what the balance between work and play looks like. He can be seen cutting up with many of his teammates, sometimes during drills. He has appeared in 28 games for the Buckeyes, and has 2 seasons of eligibility left.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois' Week 0 season opener vs. Wyoming

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the season opener for Illinois. For a second straight season, the Illini open up the slate in Week 0 at home in Champaign. This time around, Bret Bielema leads Illinois into a season-opening matchup against Wyoming. The Cowboys out of the Mountain West come to Champaign after a 7-6 year and bowl win in the 2021 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy