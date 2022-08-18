Read full article on original website
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry spoke about the key takeaways from what he saw at Michigan’s practice. Perry went along for the BTN practice tour and visited Michigan. He was impressed with what he saw during Michigan’s practice. He talked about the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
247 Sports reveals preseason ‘All-Transfer’ squad, 5 B1G players selected
247 Sports revealed its preseason “All-Transfer” team and 5 B1G players made the team heading into the 2022 season. The list profiles some of the top names who entered the transfer portal in 2022. Here are the 5 B1G transfers who made 247 Sports’ team (Via 247 Sports):
Michigan State football releases video of scrimmage in Spartan Stadium
Michigan State football gave fans a look at their 2nd scrimmage. The 2022 season can’t get here soon enough for the Spartans. It looks like Mel Tucker let Payton Thorne air it out on Sunday. Thorne had a breakout season last year (3,420 yards passing, 27 TDs), and picked up right where he left off. He hit a multitude of wideouts down the field for big plays.
Watch: Penn State captains Chris Stoll, Ji'Ayir Brown share news with parents
Penn State football released who its captains are going to be for the 2022 season on Thursday. QB Sean Clifford, LS Chris Stoll, S Ji’Ayir Brown, DT P.J. Mustipher, OL Juice Scruggs, and LB Jonathan Sutherland will all be representing the Nittany Lions. Stoll and Brown couldn’t wait to...
3 B1G hoops programs among power conference teams without transfer addition for 2022-23
In the world of college basketball, recruiting remains the lifeblood of a program. However, the transfer portal has changed how programs can retool and regroup for a new season. In particular, Illinois is a program that utilized both recruiting and the transfer portal heavily this offseason. The Illini added an...
R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022
R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
HBO reveals first glimpse of Bryant Gumbel's interview with B1G commissioner Kevin Warren
B1G commissioner Kevin Warren may have replaced SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as the biggest deal maker in college sports right now. Under Warren, the conference just signed a multi-billion dollar contract with FOX, CBS, and NBC to televise Big Ten games and in the future, will add Pac 12 powerhouses USC and UCLA to the conference in the upcoming future.
How to Bet UFC 278 in Michigan Online With Best Sportsbook Apps, Promos
UFC 278 is going down tonight, and those in Michigan who are looking to bet with the market’s top apps and sportsbook promos have landed in the right spot. A mix of risk-free first bets, guaranteed payouts, and no-brainer offers sets up the perfect mix for one of the month’s most highly anticipated sports betting events.
Kevin Warren addresses possibility of paying players, potential future membership number for B1G
Kevin Warren addressed the possibility of paying players and adding more schools to the B1G in an interview for HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Warren did an interview with Gumbel that will air on Tuesday. In that interview, Gumbel brought up the idea of paying B1G athletes in the future to Warren. When asked if players could be compensated, Warren said:
Penn State QB commit plans to enroll early
Penn State has set itself up nicely for the future at the quarterback position. Last season when Sean Clifford got hurt, the Nittany Lions offense took a massive step back. Their depth at the position was lackluster. 2022 recruit Drew Allar just arrived on campus and 2023 commit Jaxson Smolik...
5-star Ohio State commit makes a house call on the first play of the game
Brandon Inniss is a bad man. The Class of 2023 Ohio State commit had a monster first game for American Heritage High School Saturday, gaining more than 200 yards receiving on the day with 2 touchdowns. Touchdown No. 1 came on play No. 1. Somehow, touchdown No. 2 was more...
DraftKings MI Promo Code Is Best Bet For UFC 278 in Michigan
The DraftKings MI promo code provides the best way for anyone in Michigan to bet on UFC 278. This promo code offers an instant bonus when you wager on any fight. As far as UFC 278 promos are concern, this one is a cut above the rest. DraftKings Sportsbook. States:...
Caesars Sportsbook NJ Promo Code Gets Biggest Weekend Bonus
Whether you’re in New Jersey or another eligible state, our Caesars Sportsbook NJ promo code is providing a massive risk-free opportunity for first-time customers. Through our special Caesars Sportsbook NJ promo code SATURDAY15, new users receive a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Bet on UFC 278, MLB, and more this weekend completely risk-free after registering an account through our promo links on this page.
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
Mic'd up: Ohio State DT Taron Vincent gives fans an all-access pass to fall camp
Ohio State football is just a few weeks away from their home opener against Notre Dame. Taron Vincent gave fans an inside look at what happens at fall camp. Vincent demonstrated what the balance between work and play looks like. He can be seen cutting up with many of his teammates, sometimes during drills. He has appeared in 28 games for the Buckeyes, and has 2 seasons of eligibility left.
ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois' Week 0 season opener vs. Wyoming
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the season opener for Illinois. For a second straight season, the Illini open up the slate in Week 0 at home in Champaign. This time around, Bret Bielema leads Illinois into a season-opening matchup against Wyoming. The Cowboys out of the Mountain West come to Champaign after a 7-6 year and bowl win in the 2021 season.
