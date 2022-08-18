Read full article on original website
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
247 Sports reveals preseason ‘All-Transfer’ squad, 5 B1G players selected
247 Sports revealed its preseason “All-Transfer” team and 5 B1G players made the team heading into the 2022 season. The list profiles some of the top names who entered the transfer portal in 2022. Here are the 5 B1G transfers who made 247 Sports’ team (Via 247 Sports):
Michigan State football releases video of scrimmage in Spartan Stadium
Michigan State football gave fans a look at their 2nd scrimmage. The 2022 season can’t get here soon enough for the Spartans. It looks like Mel Tucker let Payton Thorne air it out on Sunday. Thorne had a breakout season last year (3,420 yards passing, 27 TDs), and picked up right where he left off. He hit a multitude of wideouts down the field for big plays.
HBO reveals first glimpse of Bryant Gumbel's interview with B1G commissioner Kevin Warren
B1G commissioner Kevin Warren may have replaced SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as the biggest deal maker in college sports right now. Under Warren, the conference just signed a multi-billion dollar contract with FOX, CBS, and NBC to televise Big Ten games and in the future, will add Pac 12 powerhouses USC and UCLA to the conference in the upcoming future.
ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois' Week 0 season opener vs. Wyoming
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the season opener for Illinois. For a second straight season, the Illini open up the slate in Week 0 at home in Champaign. This time around, Bret Bielema leads Illinois into a season-opening matchup against Wyoming. The Cowboys out of the Mountain West come to Champaign after a 7-6 year and bowl win in the 2021 season.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig
In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
3 B1G freshmen named to CFN True Freshman All-America team
College football has made quite a shift over the last 25 years. The days of redshirting your best players to get them as a fifth-year senior are gone. Players are playing from day one now more than ever and the majority of great players take off to the NFL early.
R.J. Young releases his Top 5 non-conference games of 2022
R.J. Young is back with another 1 of his takes. This time, he ranked his 5 favorite non-conference games that are coming up this season. Nearly all of the games involve a ranked vs ranked matchup, but that doesn’t mean that it will stay that way. It’s not surprising that his No.1 non-conference game is the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in Week 1. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be taking on the No. 5 Fighting Irish in Columbus.
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan star, 'ready to go' for Week 1
After being drafted second overall, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was primed to play for his hometown team. The former Wolverine played in 11 snaps during the preseason opener, but didn’t play in Saturday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also isn’t expected to play in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Colin Cowherd reveals wild preseason top 25, including B1G squad at No. 1 overall
Colin Cowherd, a popular analyst with FOX Sports, joined the group of college football and sports analysts releasing preseason top 25 rankings. To say this top 25 ranking is wild is an understatement. Cowherd had four B1G schools in his top 25 with Ohio State at No. 1, Nebraska at...
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
Mic'd up: Ohio State DT Taron Vincent gives fans an all-access pass to fall camp
Ohio State football is just a few weeks away from their home opener against Notre Dame. Taron Vincent gave fans an inside look at what happens at fall camp. Vincent demonstrated what the balance between work and play looks like. He can be seen cutting up with many of his teammates, sometimes during drills. He has appeared in 28 games for the Buckeyes, and has 2 seasons of eligibility left.
Caesars Sportsbook NJ Promo Code Gets Biggest Weekend Bonus
Whether you’re in New Jersey or another eligible state, our Caesars Sportsbook NJ promo code is providing a massive risk-free opportunity for first-time customers. Through our special Caesars Sportsbook NJ promo code SATURDAY15, new users receive a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Bet on UFC 278, MLB, and more this weekend completely risk-free after registering an account through our promo links on this page.
Jess Sims discusses new role working on College GameDay: 'An opportunity of a lifetime'
Jess Sims will step into a new role on ESPN’s College GameDay throughout the 2022 season. Sims became well known for her work as a fitness instructor with Peloton. She will be able to branch out to an entirely new audience for the upcoming season. In an interview with...
BTN analysts provide early breakdown of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
The college football season is just over one week away with B1G West action getting the year started from Ireland. On Aug. 27, Nebraska and Northwestern will tee it up in Dublin in a Week 0 showdown. Both teams will be hungry to begin a rebound season on the right foot after the two programs combined for 6 wins in 2021.
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
Caesars Sportsbook MI Promo Code: $1,500 Risk-Free for UFC in Michigan
Bettors in Michigan can use the Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code to gain a huge bonus for UFC 278 on Saturday night. Use our Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code for a risk-free bet that can be up to $1,500. If your first bet on Caesars loses, you will get a free bet refund for a second chance.
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo predicts 'The Game' will be tighter moving forward
The Game between Ohio State and Michigan has been one-sided for several years before last season. Entering 2022 and moving forward, Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo believes that is all in the past. DiNardo believes that after last year’s 42-27 home win over Ohio State, Michigan will be able...
Ohio State among highest win percentage versus top 25 teams since 2015
Ohio State is good at beating good teams. Don’t take my word for it. ESPN’s Chris Low dug up a stat that puts Ohio State as the second best team in college football at beating AP Top 25 ranked teams since 2015. Winning over 80% of games against...
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger evaluates Seahawks rookie Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe played in his 2nd preseason game on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. He caught the attention of NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger, who broke down his performance. Mafe finished the night with 5 total and 5 solo tackles in the team’s 27-11 loss. Despite what he did...
