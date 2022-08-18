Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
‘Instagrammed to Death’ or a Return to Pre-Pandemic Normal?
The the far western stretch of Washington Street in Dumbo, along the Brooklyn waterfront, where the arch of the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building in the distance. | BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock. Instagram has been making appearances in the Planetizen news feed since 2013, when an article originally published...
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts, Wildflower Farms,...
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
fox5ny.com
Peloton opens Hudson Yards studios for in-person classes
NEW YORK - Throughout the pandemic, Peloton kept people pedaling, panting and planking at home. The studio came to us. Now, we can come back to the studio. Peloton opens its doors to members of the public and welcomes them to its new facility in Hudson Yards, which boasts four studios and two lounges. It is as much a hangout as a gym. Gluttons for punishment can now take live classes in person taught by their favorite instructors who are just feet away.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
fox5ny.com
NYC squirrels 'splooting' to beat the heat
The recent heat has been oppressive to just about everyone, including animals. But when the New York City Parks Department wet on Twitter to point our squirrels were 'splooting' to beat the heat, it cased quite a stir. FOX 5 NY takes a look at what you need to know.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable
NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
Man Shot Multiple Times Walking in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot multiple times while walking near Ralph Avenue...
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle College Student Charged with Killing Rapper Moneygang Vontae
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 21, 2022) — Four men, including one from New Rochelle, have been indicted for Murder and additional charges in the fatal June 9 shooting of an LA-based rapper who was in town for a performance as he left the Amazing Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the Crotona section of the Bronx. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect.
NYC sees spate of attacks on kids in Big Apple's affluent neighborhoods: Police experts weigh in
New York City has had a series of random or unprovoked attacks on children, including in some of the Big Apple’s most affluent neighborhoods as police and parents prepare to send children back to school early next month. Kids have fallen victim to such attacks on New York City...
VIDEO: Group casually leaves NYC Lululemon store with $28,780 in stolen clothing
A group of thieves casually walked out of a Manhattan Lululemon carrying bags filled with clothing worth $28,780, police said Friday as they released surveillance video of the brazen theft.
