‘Instagrammed to Death’ or a Return to Pre-Pandemic Normal?

The the far western stretch of Washington Street in Dumbo, along the Brooklyn waterfront, where the arch of the Manhattan Bridge frames the Empire State Building in the distance. | BravoKiloVideo / Shutterstock. Instagram has been making appearances in the Planetizen news feed since 2013, when an article originally published...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts, Wildflower Farms,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Peloton opens Hudson Yards studios for in-person classes

NEW YORK - Throughout the pandemic, Peloton kept people pedaling, panting and planking at home. The studio came to us. Now, we can come back to the studio. Peloton opens its doors to members of the public and welcomes them to its new facility in Hudson Yards, which boasts four studios and two lounges. It is as much a hangout as a gym. Gluttons for punishment can now take live classes in person taught by their favorite instructors who are just feet away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC squirrels 'splooting' to beat the heat

The recent heat has been oppressive to just about everyone, including animals. But when the New York City Parks Department wet on Twitter to point our squirrels were 'splooting' to beat the heat, it cased quite a stir. FOX 5 NY takes a look at what you need to know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle College Student Charged with Killing Rapper Moneygang Vontae

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 21, 2022) — Four men, including one from New Rochelle, have been indicted for Murder and additional charges in the fatal June 9 shooting of an LA-based rapper who was in town for a performance as he left the Amazing Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the Crotona section of the Bronx. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

