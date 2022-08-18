NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO