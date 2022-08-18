ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Pine Nuts: Piper’s Opera House

This lucky boy was at Piper’s Opera House last night, lucky to be alive and onstage to present, ‘An Evening with Mark Twain,’ where, as a benefit for the Comstock Foundation, I was able to close a long loop with a flood of memories…. When I was...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Local
California Society
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Society
City
Tahoe City, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day Weekend

Prepare to celebrate both Labor Day and a wrap on the Summer with a spectacular drone light show taking place at both Kings Beach and Tahoe City. The performances that were originally scheduled for these venues on the 4th of July weekend had to be postponed due to weather, but now all systems are a go for the upcoming holiday weekend.
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

iNinja Poker Tour returns to the Atlantis

Big-time poker is back in Reno with the iNinja Poker Tour at the Atlantis. This is the first major poker tournament for the area since before the pandemic. The 10-day tournament at the Atlantis features 28 events with $175,000 in guarantees. One of the events will be for charity. On...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’

Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Sierra Sun

Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
visitcarsoncity.com

The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022

Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name

All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Nevada City Pleasant Fire is 47 acres, all evacuations lifted

NEVADA CITY — Pleasant Fire updates:Afternoon of 8/21All evacuations related to the Pleasant Fire have been lifted.Officials say the fire is 55 percent contained. Afternoon updates 8/20The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.According to Nevada County OES, zone NCO-E075 has been split into two zones. All residents North of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an evacuation order. Residents south of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an evacuation warning.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Record-Courier

A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada

She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA

