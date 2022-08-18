Read full article on original website
2news.com
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with Drone Light Shows
Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to unseasonable weather, will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe paddle legend looks to hand off world’s oldest race to next generation
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For nearly two decades Ernie Brassard has helped to spark the eruption in popularity of stand-up paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe. Every year, hundreds of professional and amateur paddlers gather at Kings Beach for the Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival and to compete in the world’s oldest paddleboard race.
Sierra Sun
Pine Nuts: Piper’s Opera House
This lucky boy was at Piper’s Opera House last night, lucky to be alive and onstage to present, ‘An Evening with Mark Twain,’ where, as a benefit for the Comstock Foundation, I was able to close a long loop with a flood of memories…. When I was...
mynews4.com
Smiling with Hope, a beloved Reno pizzeria, selling after 7 years of business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little pizzeria with a good cause could soon be under new ownership. After seven years, Walter and Judy Gloshinski announcing on FaceBook they are retiring and putting up the beloved Smiling with Hope Pizza for sale. We're reluctantly selling...
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day Weekend
Prepare to celebrate both Labor Day and a wrap on the Summer with a spectacular drone light show taking place at both Kings Beach and Tahoe City. The performances that were originally scheduled for these venues on the 4th of July weekend had to be postponed due to weather, but now all systems are a go for the upcoming holiday weekend.
2news.com
iNinja Poker Tour returns to the Atlantis
Big-time poker is back in Reno with the iNinja Poker Tour at the Atlantis. This is the first major poker tournament for the area since before the pandemic. The 10-day tournament at the Atlantis features 28 events with $175,000 in guarantees. One of the events will be for charity. On...
Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’
Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
Sierra Sun
Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
nevadasagebrush.com
The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name
All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
visitcarsoncity.com
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
Nevada City Pleasant Fire is 47 acres, all evacuations lifted
NEVADA CITY — Pleasant Fire updates:Afternoon of 8/21All evacuations related to the Pleasant Fire have been lifted.Officials say the fire is 55 percent contained. Afternoon updates 8/20The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.According to Nevada County OES, zone NCO-E075 has been split into two zones. All residents North of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an evacuation order. Residents south of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an evacuation warning.
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
