2022-23 Player Profile: Kendall Dunn, Clarion-Limestone Powered by Generational Wealth Management, Adam Jack, ChFC
KENDALL DUNN – SENIOR – CLARION-LIMESTONE. Siblings: Jenna Dunn (15) 2021-22 Highlights: First Team KSAC All conference volleyball, Second Team All-District 9 volleyball, Second Team KSAC All conference basketball, Second Team KSAC All conference softball. College Athletics plan if applicable: I would love to play volleyball in college,...
Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
2022 Elk Country Alliance Elk Expo ready to kickoff
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Elk Country Alliance Annual Elk Expo is set for Saturday, August 20th, and Sunday, August 21st. The annual Elk Expo is one of the largest elk celebrations in the Northeast. This year at the expo there will be over 100 different vendors. Each brings something new to the […]
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
Vehicle crashes into shed in Flinton, one injuried
FLINTON, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was injured after a vehicle drove into a shed in Flinton Saturday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but one person was transported for the injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. The accident happened along 145 Executive Drive in Flinton.
Moshannon Valley School District children deserve better | PennLive letters
Over the last thee weeks, an online community of over 300 individuals joined together to share their concerns about the Moshannon Valley School District (Facebook: Making Changes at Mo Valley Schools) In the last year, 30 employees have left the district, including 25% of the teaching staff. Over 30 former...
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
Poll: What’s the best concession stand, food at Grange Fair? Vote now
Voting will remain open until Wednesday. A winner will be announced Thursday.
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
UPDATE: Lane restriction removed on I-80 near DuBois
UPDATE: A lane restriction has been lifted following a report of a vehicle fire by 511 PA. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A lane restriction is in place along Interstate 80 due to a vehicle fire, according to 511 PA. As of 1:44 p.m., 511 PA lists the lane restriction […]
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail
DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
Bradford Man Charged with Assault
A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Armstrong County
Police say 72 year old Richard Eckner was driving on Upper Hayes Run Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign as he came to State route 28 66. Another driver hit the driver’s side of Eckner’s vehicle.
Bradford Fugitive Back in Custody
A Bradford man who had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear has been apprehended. According to City Police, 30-year-old Todd William Hale was seen in the 100 block of West Washington Street. Officers knew Hale to have an active bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and took Hale into custody without incident.
Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
New store offering former inmates a chance at employment coming to Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new store is coming to the Reynoldsville community that allows individuals freshly coming out of the prison system a chance at employment. Second Chance Boutique is a second-hand clothing store on 410 E. Main Street, in the old Wine and Spirits building. Co-owner, Angel Lutcher, is planning for a […]
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
